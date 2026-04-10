The 5 best Netflix series of the last 5 years

Every year Netflix adds hundreds and hundreds of new TV series to its catalog. From second seasons of already well-known titles to brand new titles, the numbers of series present on the streaming platform are constantly growing. But in this sea of ​​stories, which are the ones that have been able to really make a difference in the last five years? You can count it on the fingers of one hand but these, in our opinion, are the most memorable Netflix series of the last 5 years that you should absolutely catch up on (as soon as possible).

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Beef – The clash

Let’s start with a masterpiece of 2021: “Beef – The Clash”. A highly original series that has chosen to place a truly new theme at the center of the story: repressed anger and how this is able to alter relationships between human beings.

Protagonists of this story Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The plot? A road accident that literally consumes the two people involved. Said like this doesn’t convey the greatness of this series so trust me and start watching it.

Beef – The clash: the review

Adolescence

A series that, more than entertaining, has become a real cultural phenomenon. “Adolescence” is one of Netflix’s masterpieces born from the mind of Stephen Graham who created, wrote, directed and starred in this story about a thirteen-year-old arrested for the murder of a teenage schoolmate and how his arrest literally turns his family’s life upside down.

Get ready because this series is intense, deep and moving.

Adolescence: the review

Baby Reindeer

To see “Baby Reindeer” takes guts, you know, because this series is incredibly honest, brutal and direct. It talks about stalking, addictions, psychological fragility and tells a story that really happened. The series follows the strange relationship between failed comedian Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd) and his stalker, showing the impact this obsessive figure has on him.

A marvel, but you have to be psychologically strong to see it.

Baby Reindeer: the review

Dahmer

Another series that requires a lot of guts is “Dahmer” but even in this case the beauty of this title is so great that missing it for its violent scenes would be a real shame. “Dahmer” is the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, told through the refined eye of Ryan Murphy.

It is the first chapter of the saga dedicated to the worst serial killers in the history of the United States and it absolutely must be seen. It is a series that shocked and fascinated the entire world, becoming a true classic of the true crime genre.

Dahmer: the review

The 8 show

The last serial tip belongs to another genre of story: the survival game. “The 8 Show” is not only one of the best Netflix series of recent years but it is the best survival game ever on the streaming platform – better even than the Squid Game phenomenon. It’s a little-known series but if you missed it you should catch up on it as soon as possible, especially if you love the genre and South Korean series.

Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious eight-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game in which they earn money as time passes.

The 8 show: the review