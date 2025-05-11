The 5 concerts in history with the most spectators in the world: from Rod Stewart to Antonello Venditti

What were the most participated concerts? The answer depends on the type of concerts: it will not surprise you that in the top 5 of the single musical performances with more public ever we find Free concerts whose participation ranges between million and 3.5 million spectators. The names in the standings are Rod Stewart, Jean-Michel Jarre, Madonna, the Rolling Stones and Antonello Venditti: Three of these concerts took place in the same place – the beach of Copacabana In Rio de Janeiro – One in Moscow and one in Rome. Being free concerts, the estimate of the participants is to be considered likely. If, on the other hand, we want to consider concerts with paying audience more participated in the world, the ranking changes: the first place is held by Vasco Rossi with the concert for 40 years of career.

Sir Roderick David Stewart, Rod Stewartborn in England in 1945, to date it holds the record of the concert with the most public in history: 3.5 million people They sing and dance with his hits in Copacabana in Brazil for the New Year 1994. It is a free concert that breaks all the rankings, also entering the Guinness Book of Records as a more participated concert, even if they are considered in the count also those who arrived at the end of the concert for the fireworks display.

The second place is for Jean-Michel JarreFrench electronic music composer, He performs in Moscowon the stage of theState Universityfor the 850 Esimo anniversary of the foundation of the city. It is a date of the Oxygène tour, to date still considered Jarre’s greatest success. This event also enters Guinness like the bigger solo concert And it seems that part of the audience was also placed on the hills to be able to hear the music and see the lights even at a distance. According to the American newspaper The Spokesman, for the 1993 New Year’s concert, always a Copacabanaalso the Brazilian singer Jorge Ben gathers about 3 million spectators, and we can therefore place him in parimen with Jarre in second place in the ranking.

The third place in the ranking would see again Jarre that, to the Défense of Paris For July 14, 1990, it seems to have gathered about 2.5 million spectators, but having already a place in the standings, we insert a new name in third place, Madonna, in an already the scene of records, Copacabana. It is May 4, 2024, e Madonna The Celebration Tour with a free concert closes. As reported by Rolling Stone, 1.6 million people participate, and the event held – until the Lady Gaga concert – the record as a concert by a more participated female artist.

Same city and same beach, but this time on stage there are Mick Jagger and Rolling Stones: On February 18, 2006, and a 22 -meter long stage was mounted, in front of which 1.2 million people gather – as reported also by the New York Times – for a free concert of one of the sacred bands in the history of rock.

Under the Christ the Redeemer, the A-haNorwegian bands, who on January 26, 1991, always on the occasion of Rock in Riohe totaled 198,000 spectators. And again, Tina Turner: On January 16, 1988, on the same stage he breaks out with 188,000 spectators, and thus becomes the first Rockstar woman to run out in a stadium.

Antonello VendittiRoman singer -songwriter, on the occasion of the victory of the Scudetto in 20o1 by the Romehis team of the heart, gathered at the Circus Maximus 1 million people For an unforgettable concert.

Concerts with more paying public

If we consider i Concerts with more paying publicthe ranking changes – and spectators’ numbers are much lower.

At the top, with 220 ooo spectators, there is an Italian: Vasco Rossi, who in 2017 celebrated 40 years of career at Modena Park, followed – according to the Sole 24 hours – from concerts that were all held at the Marcanà di Rio de Janeiro, the record of records: the Norwegians A-ha with 198 000 spectators, Tina Turner In 1988 with 188 000 people e Paul McCartney In 1990 with 185 000 spectators. Then Frank Sinatraalways at Maranacà, Ligabue to the campovolo e Bruce Springsteen In Berlin.