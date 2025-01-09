The 5 strange (and unpublished) curiosities revealed by Ilary Blasi on Netflix

After the success of “Unica”, Ilary Blasi returns to Netflix but this time with a docuseries that follows her as she redesigns her life after the divorce, between personal growth, career opportunities and a new love. His new project, available only on Netflix starting today, Thursday 9 January, talks about this. Some anecdotes told by the Roman presenter are already well known, but others are not. Here are five curiosities contained in “Ilary” that will perhaps surprise you.

The obsession with socks

“I really have a passion.” This is how Ilary describes her relationship with socks, confessing that she can’t sleep without them. “They are part of me. I can’t sleep without socks. I tried, I got up and went to put them on”, she says in the series and precisely while preparing for the presentation of the book “Che Stupida” in Milan. The book – published by Mondadori – did not meet with great success, unlike the documentary “Unica”.

The passion for tarot cards

For those who don’t know, in the docuseries the Roman presenter shows another great passion of hers, that for tarot cards. He had already talked about it in the past, but never like this time has the topic been explored in depth. Arriving at the witch doctor with her friend Giorgia, the latter asks if it is time to have a third child and he replies yes. Then it’s Ilary’s turn, who first confesses: “Tarot cards intrigue me, the coffee grounds, palm reading. I’m interested in the unknown, we live with it. If we knew everything that happened, how boring…”.

Then he tells a curious anecdote that happened years ago: “Sometimes they caught us, I’ll tell you one: I had just separated a few months ago and I’m taking a trip to New York. Just before leaving, maybe 20 days before, a lady in the middle on the road he stops me and reads my hand. He says: ‘You have to go on a trip in a bit, right? You’ll meet someone’ and that’s how it happened.” In fact, he met Bastian Muller, his current partner.

The special bond with Federica Sciarelli

It’s no mystery that the 43-year-old TV presenter is a die-hard fan of Who Has Seen It. But we certainly couldn’t have imagined the great bond she has with her colleague, almost one of “devotion”. “I’m afraid of making a fool of myself and that I’m not prepared. From the series: ‘What did you come to do?'” Ilary Blasi speaks thus referring to the admission test (later passed) for the faculty of “Forensic Sciences” (criminology ) in Milan. Federica Sciarelli, now an expert in the sector, having hosted Chi L’Ha Visto for around 20 years, helped her study.

Blasi and Sciarelli met at the airport several years ago: “You were with Totti, he was laughing like crazy. You were like this… still, I felt like Brad Pitt, I said ‘how nice'”, said the Rai Tre presenter, welcomed into the house by Ilary. The latter confessed: “I never asked for a photo and the I only asked you.” Then Federica Sciarelli asks her some questions to see how much she has studied, but the host of Battiti Live is unprepared, so much so that she doesn’t even know who holds the role of Minister of Culture.

How he really met Bastian Muller

For some time there had been talk of Bastian Muller as a friend that Michelle Hunziker would have introduced to her friend and colleague Ilary Blasi. However, things didn’t go exactly that way, on the contrary. Ilary explained: “We were in the lounge, drinking a coffee and waiting like this and he came in with a friend of his. We just look at each other, but there was a game of glances. He wasn’t Italian, he didn’t know me. He seemed honest, cool.” Finally, laughing, he added: “Poor guy, he was just oblivious to all the tsunami that was coming.”

Shortly after, Michelle Hunziker also asked her if she had clarified that she had nothing to do with Bastian. Blasi nodded and Bastian himself said: “It’s all bullshit.” In short, a real love at first sight between the two.

Ilary and the kitchen: two parallel lines

Although her grandmother is an excellent cook, Ilary has not regained this skill at all (or almost nothing). In fact, during the five episodes of the docu-series, the culinary theme often returns. Melory, Ilary’s younger sister, even explains that she has practically never eaten anything prepared by her sister and that, if she invites you to dinner, it is better to bring your own food.

“It’s true, I don’t cook… I have theory, not much practice”, admits the former presenter of GFVIP and Isola dei Famosi. So her friend Giorgia convinces her to sign up for a cooking class with Chef Ruben, who has 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Between laughs, Ilary learns to cook some tasty recipes and, in the final episode, she cooks cacio e pepe with sautéed courgette flowers for everyone. In short, he put in the effort, he liked the result but in all likelihood he won’t return to the stove too often. Ilary and the kitchen, in fact, seem like two parallel lines destined to never meet.

