The 50 Italia: Prime Video presents the new reality game in which a spectator wins

After the social rumors of recent days, with various influencers who had replaced their Instagram profile picture with drawings of the face of a lion or a fox, Prime Video has officially announced The 50, which has nothing to do with The 100 because it is the new Italian Original reality game, an adaptation of the French format Les cinquente, already remade in various countries in Europe and around the world.

The 50 is presented as the game show “with the greatest cast ever” and above all as a show in which, for the first time ever for a streaming service, the winner will be a viewer who will be able to vote for their favorite contestant from home.

In this show, however, the challenge will be fifty celebrity stars and influencers who, under the mysterious and ironic gaze of the host, a Lion, in a medieval castle and in its spectacular Arena will face a series of physical and mental tests, to win a prize pool that will go to a viewer at home, chosen from those who have bet on the final winner of the show. The competitors who win the individual tests will be able to send the losers to risk elimination, always under the eyes of the Lion who comments sarcastically on everything that happens. To find out more, here is the cast and functioning of The 50 Italia, of which we also report the first teaser trailer.

The cast of The 50 Italia

The very rich cast is made up of: Helena Prestes, Floriana Secondi, Edoardo Tavassi, Francesca Cipriani, Francesco Chiofalo, Mila Suarez, Paola Caruso, Shaila Gatta, Valerio Scanu, Drusilla Gucci, Clizia De Rossi, Federico Fashion Style, Lucrezia Borlini, Nozzolino, Eva Giusti, Simone Dell’Agnello, La Giss, Tony Renda, Jenny Guardiano, Alessia Pascarella, Maika Randazzo, Antonella Elia, Matteo Diamante, Khady Gueye, Paolo Noise, Antonella Mosetti, Eva Grimaldi, Imma Battaglia, Giancarlo Danto, Claudia Dorelfi, Il Defe, Giorgio Ramondetta, Giulia Scarano, Twins Porta, Federico Fusca, LaCindina, Lucky John, Aurora Baruto, Gianmarco Zagato, Nicole Pallado, Giulia Sara Salemi, Valerio Mazzei, Sespo, Il Musazzi, Panda Boi, Jhonatan Mujica, Merisiel Irum, Alex Caniggia, Giorgia Yin, Max Felicitas.

The 50 is a format by Banijay Entertainment, created by B Prod (Banijay France), the Italian version is the sixth international adaptation. Produced by Banijay Italia for Amazon MGM Studios, The 50 will be available exclusively on Prime Video in the spring.

How The 50 Italia works: how to play and who wins

Tension and strategy, clashes and provocations but also fun, relationships and friendships, are the ingredients of The 50, the new reality game in which 50 of the most popular Italian celebrities and influencers will compete in a series of tests in a spectacular Arena inside a medieval castle, under the ironic and biting gaze of the Lion and his entourage of characters disguised as Dogs, Foxes and Rabbits. But be careful: the prize money won will not go to the winner of the show, but to a viewer at home.

For the first time in a streaming reality show, viewers will be protagonists and will be able to bet on the winner through a QR-code that will appear on their screens. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for one of their favorite characters and voting will be open until the day before the release of the last three episodes, when the public will find out who will triumph in The 50. The winner of the competition will then be drawn in the presence of a notary and will win the prize money, in shopping vouchers, accumulated by the cast during rehearsals up to a maximum of 50,000 euros.

The first teaser of The 50 Italia

When The 50 Italy comes out

The release date on Prime Video of The 50 Italia has not yet been announced, which will presumably take place between April and June 2026.