The Academic City, one of the largest university centers that is being created in Yerevan with over 580 hectares

Render of Academic City. Credit: Academic City of Armenia



Among the most relevant projects promoted by the government of Armenia is: Academic Citya multidisciplinary hub that will be built in the north-western area of ​​the capital, Yerevan. Conceived as an integrated campus on an urban scale, the new district will bring together 26 Armenian universities, research centers, spaces for scientific cooperation and coworking intended for start-ups and young digital entrepreneurs. To complete the masterplan, designed to stimulate innovation, encourage synergies and interdisciplinary exchanges, also residences, sports facilities and cultural facilities.

How the university hub works in the city of Yerevan in Armenia

The Academic City campus will be located in the 17th district of Yerevan and will cover an area of ​​approximately 500-700 hectaresconfiguring itself as a true city of knowledge. The project, signed by the German studio gmp Architektenis conceived according to the principle of the 15-minute city: all the main centers of the campus will be reachable on foot in a quarter of an hour or via internal mobility systems, entirely based on sustainability. The hub will then be directly connected to the center of Yerevan thanks to a pre-existing railway line, along which the project involves the construction of a new station. Designed as a multimodal hub, this will allow you to reach the university district in less than 20 minuteshelping to significantly reduce urban traffic, one of the problems most felt by the population.

The district will be divided into thematic clustersmainly focused on technology, education and artistic expressions, with the possibility of future expansion into areas such as medicine and military training. Based on what has already emerged, the technological hub, dedicated to applied sciences and designed to accommodate up to 14,500 studentswill host advanced prototyping laboratories and an incubator for start-ups. The teaching-oriented cluster will instead be dedicated to teacher training and pedagogical activities. Finally, the arts and culture cluster, which will include the new Cinema City in the area of ​​the former Hayfilm studios, together with National Museum of Armenia and a student theatre, will strengthen the role of the campus as a cultural hub open and permeable to the city.

Engineering challenges and resource management

From a technical and engineering point of view, the design challenges are many. One of the main ones concerns the water resources management: given the aridity of the region, the master plan includes advanced systems for the collection and reuse of rainwater, as well as the recovery of gray water intended for irrigation of the vast park which will constitute the green heart of the campus. The theme is equally central energetic. The buildings are designed and oriented to maximize the supply of sunlight, while the facades will be integrated with intelligent solar panels, capable of dynamically adapting to the position of the sun. Furthermore, the entire system is characterized by the intelligent integration of natural differences in height of the site: the terraces, modeled on the morphology of the territory, will favor natural ventilation and will help mitigate the “heat island” effect, improving the overall environmental comfort of the campus.

Academic City – rendering. Credit: Academic City official website



Finally, on a strictly structural level, the project envisages the adoption of seismic energy dissipation systemsfundamental in an area with high seismicity such as the Caucasus; the objective is to guarantee the safety of users and, at the same time, the continuity of the activities of the precision laboratories, which must remain operational even in the event of an earthquake.

State of play today: ancient human settlements emerged

Between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026, the Academic City project entered an operational phase, with the start of the first activities on the site and preliminary infrastructure interventions. During the excavations, remains of ancient human settlements emerged, including that of Silikyanwhich the master plan plans to integrate and enhance it within the city-campus. The financing of the intervention, in addition to public support, will also take place through the disposal and sale of the current headquarters of the main Armenian universities, destined to be progressively merged into the new campus. A strategy that accompanies the urban transformation of Yerevan and economically supports the development of the academic hub in the long term.