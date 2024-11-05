The Agency on Paramount+, the new thriller series with a stellar cast: trailer, plot and when it comes out

Paramount+ announces together with Showtime The Agencythe remake of the French series The Bureau directed by Joe Wright and written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Here are all the previews and what we know about the spy-thriller also produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures.

The Agency, the trailer

The Agency, previews on the plot

The political thriller follows Martian, a CIA secret agent, who is ordered to abandon his life undercover and return to London station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance is reignited. His career, his true identity and his mission clash with his heart, throwing him into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

The Agency, the stellar cast

The series boasts a stellar cast. In The Agency there are Michael Fassbender, Dominic West, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi and Richard Gere. The recurring cast also includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. Hugh Bonnevilleè will be among the guest stars.

The Agency, the production

Commissioned by Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and produced in association with 101 Studios, The Agency is produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios; David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari of 101 Studios; George Clooney and Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures; Alex Berger for TOP-The Originals Productions; Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton for Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America; Michael Fassbender. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth are writers and executive producers; Joe Wright is executive producer and director of the first two episodes.

The Bureau, what the original series is about

The Bureauthe original series of which The Agency will be a ramake, tells the daily life and missions of the agents of the main French external security service (DGSE), focusing on the “Bureau of Legends” service, responsible for the training and management of agents under coverage in long-term missions in areas with French interests. Living for years under a false identity, the mission of these agents is to locate and recruit good intelligence sources. The New York Times called it one of the best international series of the decade, and NPR called it “suspenseful” and “one of the best television series in the world.”

The Agency, when it comes out on Paramount+

The series debuts on Paramount+ on November 30, 2024 with the first two episodes.