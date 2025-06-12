The all -Italian art of failure and never resign





It’s all very Italian, as Stanis would say Rochelle in “Boris”. In Italy, in front of a loud blow, to an obvious failure, everything can be done, except one thing: to resign. No, this is not done. The resignation is not foreseen by our national-popular culture. We remain, perhaps pretending nothing or, even better, claiming that yes, in reality it has not been lost. And anyway, it depends on the points of view.

It is only with this premise that you can well understand what is celved behind the same line of conduct that unites two of the main protagonists of this historical situation of the homeland history: the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina and the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein. The first is 71 years old, the second 40. It is evident that the main commandment of power in Italy is intergenerational and inter-genere and is “the armchair is not left”. They, as our national culture imposes, will not resign. Indeed, they will remain and relaunch. The first after 3 to 0 immediately from the national team against Norway, the second after the failure to reach the quorum for the five referendum questions. Quorum reached only in a small town in the province of Perugia and Matera. And not even touched in the two red regions par excellence, Tuscany and Reggio Emilia.

The victory according to the center -left

A complete debacle is looked at it with the eyes of a normal citizen, free from belonging and political militants. A great success is looked at it with the eyes of Francesco Boccia (the “quorum Boccia”, in fact). The threshold of success was achieved and exceeded that, inside the center -left, had been set a half -might to 24% of the voters, so as to be able to say the next day: “Those who voted for the referendum are more than those who went to the last policies to the urns for the center -right”. In short, a truly remarkable argumentative account that transcends the technical wording of the “non -valid referendum”, to opt for a more reassuring “Speaking of defeat or defeat of the left and CGIL is pure propaganda” (Copyright Goffredo Bettini). We said of Schlein like Gravina. Both, in front of a total failure, pretend nothing. Neither resign. Imagine if the aspiring premier candidates of the center -left, from Giuseppe Conte to Maurizio Landini, think about it. All united by a smile printed in the face for leaving, first of all, the Democratic Party, which in this coalition is now destined to impersonate the mystical figure of San Sebastiano, pierced by the five referendum questions.

The obvious result of a media propaganda operation

There was a wall, everyone knew. It was clearly visible. So why did they crash two hundred per hour? It is evident that the impressiveness of burning that Pd with a majority vocation (I do not say that of Matteo Renzi at 41%, but also that of Walter Veltroni at 33%), so much so that one of the few reforms made by a center -left government. The Jobs Act had to be disfigured. The Democratic Party must be identified, smaller and the image and likeness of the new secretariat. Few but good. A party of party party, of course, now and for the next ten years, but still in Parliament. The two ingredients that cannot be missing as a premise and corollary of an authentic failure on the left – and mostly in the Democratic Party – are: the approval of the motion of the secretary on duty unanimously and the denial of reality, with the profusion of triumphalistic tones in the aftermath of a blow, whether electoral or referendum. This, for example, is a typical juncture in which the various political exponents earn the Gallons with respect to their secretary. Pretend nothing in front of the Acatombe. Indeed, it is advisable to seek arguments that make them say “we won”. This is how new party stars are born, old tools go into disuse are reinstated, or those politicians are strengthened that are already in the magical circle. To say something that is clearly against any logic and evidence, showing obedience and contempt for ridicule for themselves, canceling for the leader. This is the greatest test of loyalty and submission to the party secretary, which is then what will compile the next electoral lists. This referendum is the greatest identity testimony of this new season of the Democratic Party. A referendum that, on balance, spoke more within the center -left coalition than outside it, towards the entire electorate of the country. And from here one of the greatest accusations: having used the referendum institution in an instrumental way, debasing its function and helping to put the tombstone on its future use. So much to solicit a serious reflection for the reform of this tool. A forcing, that of the center -left, who will not be able to have consequences in terms of political credibility. Among other things, there would have been a theme worthy of a referendum and it was the question around the opportunity to grant three consecutive mandates to the Region Presidents. And, on the other hand, this issue is entrusted to a decree-law. If anything, it is a matter of negotiations in the secret rooms, of merchanting. First Republic stuff.

The precedent of the 1995 referendum

A reference to the 1995 referendum: when Berlusconi snatched and returned to the game after the fall of his first government. Even at the time, the referendums proposed by the left were beaten by the majority of the “No”. The symbol question of that referendum returned was that relating to the abolition of the commercials during the transmissions of the commercial networks (at the time there was only one and it was Mediaset). In favor of the abolition of the advertising breaks there was the Gotha of the world of Italian culture, with the slogan “an emotion cannot be stopped”. Silvio Berlusconi – the barbarian to be stopped at the gates of civilization – sided by the Mediaset employees and the well -known faces of his TVs and the left lost bitterly against Sandra and Raimondo. Even today, as then, the center -left did not admit that he had made a mistake, but he said that the people had been misrepresented by the Knight’s commercial TVs. That they, the leftist intelligenzia, was right and that it was the ox people who had not understood the rightness of their ideas. And so for 30 years. Yesterday it was the TV that launched the poor Italians, today it is the social networks. Here, it is always the fault of something else that is not the center -left and their ruling class if the people continue not to respond to the appeal. If the Italian workers do not come into mass to repeal the Jobs Act, making the Democratic Party, the CGIL, the 5 Star Movement and the Fratoianni-Bonelli duo happy, is not the fault of the disconnection of these with the social and economic fabric of the country, but it is the fault of the right propaganda, of the Lotto Rai that does not give space to true information, by Bruno Vespa, in short, of all. Never them. To act a song by “April”, a film by a champion of the national center -left, Nanni Moretti, “Italian tennis players, who always lose because of the referee, the wind, the bad luck, the Net … always because of someone, never because of them”. Here, the center -left did not lose, on the contrary he won. He sent the Meloni government home because they voted for about 30% of those entitled to the referendum. The important thing is to believe it, remaining well holed up in one’s own bubble. In the end, Gravina’s Italy will probably not be able to qualify for the third world in a row, just as the center -left does not win the elections from three electoral rounds. What can all this teach us? That the important thing is to resist, firmly on your armchair, accusing everyone’s failure, except for themselves. And wait for everything to calm down. In the end, nothing serious will seem to have happened.