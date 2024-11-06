The American president, our defeat: welcome to the future

Culture

The American president, our defeat: welcome to the future

The American president, our defeat: welcome to the future

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The American president, our defeat: welcome to the future
The Agency on Paramount+, the new thriller series with a stellar cast: trailer, plot and when it comes out
In Hungary, Orban still has full powers, he will be able to continue to govern by decree