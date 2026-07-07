The Ammortal Chamber at Wimbledon 2026 is the new £128,000 recovery pod for tennis players

The hi-tech bed of the new Ammortal Chamber designed to promote the recovery of tennis players. Credit: Wimbledon



Among the many new features of the Wimbledon 2026 tournament there is one in particular that is making waves: it is the new Ammortal Chamber, the “recovery room” for tennis players designed both for match preparation and to encourage physical recovery between one match and the next. This is a device installed in the new one Recovery Suite of theAll England Clubthe area dedicated to the recovery and physical preparation of players. Here tennis players have access to various technologies designed to reduce fatigue, manage physical load and speed up recovery times between matches.

The Ammortal Chamber is sort of hi-tech bed worth around £128,000 and with a wavy shape where the athlete lies down while the system delivers a combination of physical and sensory stimuli. These include the inhalation of molecular hydrogen, multi-spectrum light and pulsed electromagnetic fields, which send low intensity pulses with the aim of acting on muscle stiffness and fatigue. To these is added a therapy component sound And vibrationaldesigned to promote relaxation.

The goal is to induce a deep state of recovery without any active effort by the athlete. Sessions last approximately 15 minutes before matches and between 25 hey 50 minutes after matches, and it is not uncommon for players to fall asleep during the treatment as stated by the American Tommy Paul: “It was nice, although I’m not sure what it does because I fell asleep. But I definitely felt very rested.”

What the Ammortal Chamber, Wimbledon’s new recovery room, is and how it works

THE’Ammortal Chamber It looks like a hi-tech bioenergetic bed with a wavy shape, equipped with a transparent cap that lowers onto the player during the session. The device, with a value of £128,000 (around 150,000 euros), combines several technologies used simultaneously. These include the inhalation of molecular hydrogenstudied for its possible role in reducing oxidative stress, the photobiomodulation with red and near-infrared light, a non-visible light that penetrates deeper into tissue than red light used to stimulate tissue and support recovery processes, and electromagnetic fields pulsed at low intensity, the subject of research for its potential effects on fatigue and muscle stiffness.

In addition to the components already mentioned, it also includes a vibro-acoustic technology And audio signals guided breathing, designed to accompany the athlete in a state of controlled relaxation. The different technologies are activated simultaneously while the player remains completely passive inside the device. According to the developers, the objective is to promote a deep state of recovery in a short time, without any active intervention on the part of the athlete with sessions ranging from 15 minutes before the matches ai 25-50 minutes after the games.

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Inside the Wimbledon 2026 Recovery Suite: from ice tubs to sleeping masks

The Wimbledon 2026 Recovery Suite has been completely redesigned within the renovated building Millennium Buildingtransforming the area reserved for players into a true center dedicated to recovery and physical preparation. In addition to the new one Ammortal Chamberathletes have access to a larger and more equipped gym, a medical area and a space dedicated to nutrition with drinks and snacks designed to aid recovery during the tournament.

Among the stations dedicated to muscle recovery there are reclining chairs with footrests combined with pneumatic compression boots, devices that wrap around the legs and inflate and deflate automatically, exerting a rhythmic pressure that promotes circulation and helps reduce muscle fatigue after matches. The models used at Wimbledon are wireless and also integrate a cooling function to aid recovery from more intense efforts.

The suite also houses technologies dedicated to relaxation et al sleepsuch as sleep masks, neuroacoustic systems with headphones and devices that combine light, vibration and tactile stimuli to guide players towards a state of relaxation. Finally, the traditional ones remain present ice tubs for contrast therapy, which alternates immersions in hot and cold water to promote muscle recovery and help reduce inflammation after exercise as well as eliminating lactic acid, together with areas dedicated to strength, cardio and mobility training.