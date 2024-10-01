The annular solar eclipse is coming, what time and where to see the ring of fire from Italy on October 2nd

Credit: Kevin Bard



There are only a few hours left until the next one Annular solar eclipsea show that can be admired live tomorrow Wednesday October 2, 2024 in southern Chile, southern Argentina and some areas of the Pacific, including the picturesque Rapa Nui, or Easter Island. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is near the perigee (the point of its orbit furthest from the Earth) and therefore appears smaller than the Sun, thus leaving the solar edge unobscured: this is why this phenomenon is called sometimes even “ring of fire”. The phase of annularity (in which the actual “ring of fire” is seen) will begin at 6.50pm Italian (1.50pm premises) and will culminate at 8.45pm Italian (3.45pm premises). In the areas in the center of the annularity band, the moment of maximum coverage will see the solar disk obscured 93%.

When to see the annular solar eclipse: at what time and how long it will last

The eclipse of October 2, 2024 will be annular in a band that begins in the central-eastern Pacific and ends in the South Atlantic, off the coast of Argentina, passing through the south of Chile and Argentina. In a wider band, which borders the Mexico in the northernmost areas and covers Antarctica in the southernmost areas, the eclipse will not be annular but partialtherefore without the “ring of fire”.

Visibility of the solar eclipse of October 2, 2024. In the central red band we will witness the annular eclipse, in the other bands the partial eclipse. Credit: Time and Date



The celestial phenomenon will begin at 5.42pm Italian (3.42pm local), when the lunar disk begins to overlap with the solar disk. However, these first areas to witness the solar eclipse will not see the annularity. The show, in the affected areas, will instead begin about an hour later, at 6.50pm Italian (1.50pm local): those who want to watch the annular eclipse in streaming will therefore be able to connect at this time. The annular eclipse will peak at 8.45pm Italian (3.45pm premises) and will end at 10.39pm Italian (5.39pm local): this is the time when the last areas to witness the annular eclipse will see its end. In the last areas covered by the partial eclipse, however, the phenomenon will end at 11.47pm Italian (6.47pm premises).

The annular eclipse phase will be relatively long: in the center of the annularity band the “ring of fire” will be visible for a long time 7 minutes and 25 secondswith the 93% of the solar disk obscured.

How to see the solar eclipse from Italy: where to follow the live broadcast

As already mentioned, the eclipse will not be visible from Italy. However, you will be able to observe the astronomical event in live streaming on some dedicated sites, of which the main one is the reference portal Time and Date:

When will there be the next solar eclipses also visible in Italy: the dates

As regards solar eclipses in general, however, for the next eclipses visible from Italy we will have to wait until March 29, 2025 (partial eclipse visible above all in the Centre-North, in particular Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta), the August 12, 2026 (it will be partial in Italy but total in Spain, the first total eclipse in Europe after the 1999 eclipse) and the August 2, 2027 (almost total in Sicily and total in the territorial waters of Lampedusa).