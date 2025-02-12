The answer of the Danes to Trump who wants Greenland: “You sell California”

If Donald Trump wants to take possession of Greenland and take it (with good or bad), then Denmark must in turn be ready to acquire California. It is the provocation launched by a petition, which has already collected the signing of 200 thousand Danes. “Have you ever looked at a map and thought: ‘Do you know what Denmark needs? More sun, palm trees and roller skates’. Well, we have an unrepeatable opportunity to transform that dream actually”, reads the petition, which proposes : “We buy California from Donald Trump!”.

Make California Great Again!

The slogan chosen for the initiative recalls the famous “sorceress” of the US president: Make California Great Again. “We are honest: Trump is not exactly the biggest California fan. He called it the most ruined state of the Union ‘and quarreled with his leaders for years. We are quite sure that he would be willing to separate it for a fair price “, support the signatories.

“We will bring Hollywood theHygge“, That is, the Danish habit of taking time away from daily frenzy to be together with loved ones, or even alone, to relax.” We will bring cycle paths to Beverly Hills e smørrebrød (typical Danish dish, editor’s note) organic on every road corner. The rule of law, universal health care and facts based on facts could be applied “, continues the petition.

The declared objective of the promoters of the initiative is to collect 500 thousand subscriptions and, through crowdfunding, a thousand billion dollars to buy the US state. Among the alleged supporters of the initiative there would be famous people such as Lars Ulrich of the Metallica and Viggo Mortensen, known for having interpreted Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings.

Real concern

The initiative is obviously goliardic, but the problem is serious. Half of the Danes see the United States as a threat and 78 percent oppose the sale of Greenland in Trump. Trump for Greenland is an obsession since his first term: the territory, full of strategic natural resources, has become a goal since 2019.

The Danish premier puts Frederiksen reiterated that “Greenland is not on sale”, while the Greenish Prime Minister Múte Eugede has redeemed the dose: “We are Greenish. We do not want to be American or Danish. We decide our future”.

Independentists are strengthened

The renewed interest of the United States gave a push to the independence movement of the island and strengthened its position in the future secession interviews with Denmark, according to the main pro-independence party of the country.

The Arctic island will vote on 11 March in an election in which independence has become the main topic. The Naleraq party, the most important political voice for the independence of Greenland, is leading a campaign to invoke an article of a 2009 law that has granted Greenland greater autonomy, including the right to negotiate full secession.

If it were invoked, Greenland should begin negotiations with Denmark, which provides vital annual subsidies for the autonomy of the island. Any possible agreement would then require the approval of the Danish Parliament and a referendum in Greenland.