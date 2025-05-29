The armored of love, this summer Eddie Murphy returns to Prime Videos with a movie action comedy

Eddie Murphy returns this summer on first videos, and does it (aboard) with the armored of love (original title The Pickup), a new film action comedy released this summer. The great comic actor continues to alternate films for Netflix and Film for first videos, and therefore after the Prince he is looking for son (first videos), You People (Netflix), Merry Christmas from Candy Cane Lane (first video) and a feet to Beverly Hills – Axel F (Netflix), here with a film produced by Amazon MGM Studios. In this new story that promises to combine adrenaline action and pungent humor, Murphy is directed by Tim Story, director for The Blackening, the barber’s shop and police policeman. And at his side there will be a star like Eva Longoria and a comedian of the new generation like Pete Davidson (interpreter of the perfect day and guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but perhaps better known for his love story with Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski). We enter the details with the information on the plot, cast and release date.

The armored of love, the plot of the film

In the comedy Action the armored of love, what was to be a normal withdrawal of cash takes an unexpected turn when two very different security guards, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), fall into the ambush orchestrated by a group of ruthless criminals led by an astute strategist, Zoe (Keke Palmer), whose plane is well beyond theft of money. While chaos is unleashed around them, the improbable duo will have to be bargain between serious dangers, antipodes personality and a crooked day that continues to worsen.

The cast of Il Armadato dell’amore

In addition to Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer, the cast includes Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Andrew Dice Clay, Jack Kesy and Ismael Cruz Córdova (also known as Aondir de The Rings of Power).

The armored of love, lasting one and 34 minutes, is directed by Tim Story, written by Kevin Burrows & Matt Mider, produced by John Davis, John Fox, Eddie Murphy, Tim Story, Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

When the armored of love comes out

The film will be released on Prime Videos on Wednesday 6 August.