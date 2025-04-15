“The art of emotional beauty” on Prime Video The document that breaks down the prejudices about aesthetic medicine

Overcoming the prejudices relating to aesthetic medicine, highlighting the aspect of care and attention from doctors towards the patient, also in terms of psychological and emotional well -being. This is the message that intends to transmit to the public the new TV series “The art of emotional beauty”, which will be broadcast from 1 May on first video.

The doctor Fabrizio Melfa

The protagonist of the six episodes will be the Palermo doctor and cosmetic surgeon Fabrizio Melfa. The series, produced by Cfu Studios, was born from an idea of ​​the author Rossella Barbetti and the producer Renzo Cerbo, who oversaw the creative direction and the direction. “The art of emotional beauty” is a real emotional and physical journey – from the first consultation to the final result – within the clinic of Dr. Melfa, to discover real patients who have agreed to show off the insecurities related to their appearance, to underline “how aesthetic medicine, when it is treated in a serious, responsible and professional way, manages to go beyond the medical act in itself, representing a path of inner rebirth”, Note. On the occasion of the presentation, which took place on 26 March at the CityLife Anteo in Milan, those present witnessed the first episode of the first episode of the series that tells, among others, also the story of Antonina, a 70 -year -old woman who arrived in the study of Dr. Melfa with clear ideas: “I don’t want to go back 20 years, I just want to like it in the mirror”.

The stories in the series

This story, like those of other patients, shows how the balance between car acceptance, self -esteem and the perception that each of us has of its current and desired image, is a democratic question that knows no age, nor gender. The series intends through these stories, to offer an authoritative point of view on the role of cosmetic surgery. The creator and author Rossella Barbetti told the genesis of this series, born from a personal experience, which brought her to the meeting with Dr. Melfa: “At the end of my path of care of a melasma that negatively influenced the perception of myself on a personal and professional level, I proposed to Dr. Melfa to create a series to transfer the philosophy to the general public an important message: what is behind aesthetic medicine, often judged. superficially and which instead has a fundamental role for our psychological and emotional well -being. To explain the choice of the title the director Renzo Cerbo: “There is a limiting idea of ​​aesthetic medicine: you think it is reduced to the classic I make up my lips or breasts. Instead there is something else, there is an emotional side. With this series we hope to pass this message and make excitement. Not surprisingly, we report real stories, we recorded in Palermo live – with the difficulties that the patients involved. Time in front of the camera, to make the realistic aspect of this production as evident “.

“Aesthetic medicine is something serious, even the thing that commonly seems simple as, for example, a lip filler, must be evaluated with attention and rigor because it is always and in any case a medical act” to underline it Dr. Fabrizio Melfa, protagonist of the series. “Before being aesthetic doctors, we are doctors. So, there is the patient’s care that translates into diagnosis, care protocol, attention is paid to what happens. Record the series was a unique experience, the presence of the cameras was discreet, the production let me work without interference. Even in the casting phase I was free to choose the cases to be treated with the techniques that I usually put into practice, for the purpose of transferring to the public” concludes. The six episodes lasting 24 minutes each will be broadcast weekly from 1 May on Prime Video.