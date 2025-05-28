The atomic refuge: the new Netflix series from the creator of Berlin and the paper house, plot and when it comes out

A new Spanish series created by the same name behind the successes of the card, Berlin and Sky Rojo is about to arrive on Netflix: Álex Pina. Iniseme in Esther Martínez Lobato, Pina returns to the streaming platform with a new compelling story entitled the atomic refuge and consisting of 8 episodes. Behind the camera are Jesús Colmenar, David Barrocal and Jose Manuel Cravioto. But what about and when we find it on Netflix? Let’s find out together.

The atomic refuge: the plot

In a luxury bunker designed to resist any imaginable catastrophe, a group of billionaires is forced to live after having locked himself due to the threat of unprecedented global conflict. The Kimera Underground Park becomes the claustrophobic background for the events of two families marked by a wound of the past. Isolated in the subsoil and without any possibility of escape, they free their personalities by revealing the most unconfessable secrets, and also bringing out the most unexpected alliances. An excessive and surprising emotional radiography of billionaires living in a golden hole.

The atomic refuge: who is in the cast

The residents of this refuge are interpreted by Miren Ibarguren (everyone mentions), Joaquín Furriel (his kingdom), Natalia Verbeke (Ana Tramel. El Juego), Carlos Santos (the man with a thousand faces), Montse Gualar (I know who you are), Pau Simón, Alicia Falcó (Las Buenas Compañías), Agustina Bisio and Agustina Bisio and Agustina Bisio and Agustina Álex Villazán (Alma).

The atomic refuge: when it comes out on Netflix

The atomic refuge will be released on Netflix on September 19, 2025.

The atomic refuge: the teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CD9FUF8SXT4