The attack of Denmark in Trump on Greenland: “The borders do not touch themselves”

“It is up to Europe to define the future of our continent”. This is the appeal of the Danish premier puts Frederiksen who, from Berlin, where today he met the German chancellor Olaf Scholz, launches a warning on the need of a “more united and collaborative” Europe capable of rejecting the territorial claims made by others villages. Even without explicitly mentioning the President of the United States Donald Trump and his statements on Greenland, the Danish premier has said that “we find ourselves facing an more uncertain reality, a reality that requires an even more united Europe and greater cooperation ” .

Scholz’s new warning: “The boundaries must not be moved by force”

By contacting the countries of the European Union, he said that “our continent is based on the idea that cooperation, rather than comparison, will lead to peace, progress and prosperity”, added the Danish Prime Minister puts Frederiksen that the week Last he had with Trump a phone call that sources mentioned by the Fincial Times called “Burrasosa”. The aim of Donald Trump on Greenland were therefore at the center of the meeting that the German chancellor had with the Danish premier. During the press conference, neither leader directly mentioned the new president of the United States or the great Arctic island, but after talking about the war in Ukraine, Scholz stressed that “the borders must not be moved by force”, and He added, in English, “to whom it May concern” (to whom of competence). Denmark and Germany are “intimate friends” and have “a very similar vision of the world”, assured the Chancellor.

Trump wants to get his hands on the rare lands of Greenland

The Danish premier is away at different European capitals in an attempt to promote European unity in response to the repeated plans of the President of the United States Donald Trump to “take” Greenland. In addition to Scholz, the leader of Denmark will also meet the French President Emmanuel Macron and the NATO secretary Mark Rutte during the day. “Denmark is a small town with strong alliances. And it is part of a strong European community where we can face the challenges we face together,” he said yesterday when he gave the news of the expenditure of 14.6 billion crowns, or two billion euros, to strengthen safety in the Arctic, a strategic area for its proximity to Russia and the United States, and in the northern Atlantic.

Trump’s claims on Greenland

The roommate of the White House does not give up the grip on the Arctic island, so much so that a few days ago the President of the United States said that the 57,000 residents of the island “want to be with us”. “I don’t really know what rights Denmark has on this” underlined the US president, “but it would be a very hostile act” if they did not allow the United States to claim the ownership of the island “because it has to do with the protection of the world free”. Recently Trump had called an “absolute necessity” the control of Greenland which today belongs to the kingdom of Denmark and is considered fundamental for the safety of the United States.