The Baracchino: plot, cast and release date of the first hilarious Italian animation series of first videos

After now several live action series, the (already announced (already announced) first TV series Amazon Original of Italian entertainment is about to come out. It is titled the Baracchino, is set in the world of stand-up comedy, and boasts a cast of voices to dubbing full of well-known names in Italian comedy. Produced by Lucky Red, in collaboration with Primi Video and made in Palermo by the animation studio Megadrago, the Baracchino is a series created and directed by Nicolò Cuccì and Salvo Di Paola, exploiting and mixing among them various animated techniques thanks to the use of the Blender software – from 3D to stop -motion, from traditional 2D animation to the use of puppets and puppets – to give life and substance, episodes, to a gallery of tragicomic characters impossible to forget. Here are the advances on the cast, plot and release date of this animated series Comedy Made in Italy. After all, a gallery with the images of the characters.

Who are the comedians of Il Baracchino

The Baracchino is created and directed by Nicolò Cuccì and Salvo Di Paola, written by Matteo Calzolaio, Nicolò Cuccì, Salvo di Paola and Tommaso Renzoni. The cast includes the voices of Pilars Fogliati, Lillo Petrolo, Pietro Sermonti, Frank Matano, Edoardo Ferrario, Stefano Rapone, Luca Ravenna, Daniele Tinti, Michela Giraud, Yoko Yamada and the same Salvo di Paola.

What is the hut about

The Baracchino, a former temple of comedy and Mecca of every aspiring comedian, is now in ruins. Maurizio (Lillo Petrolo), the tired and disillusioned owner, is ready to close, but Claudia (Pilar Fogliati) an aspiring idealist art-director, does not surrender. With a bold vision, he organizes an Open MIC evening to relaunch the restaurant, recruiting a group of extravagant and unlikely comedians: Luca Ravenna), a tabagist pigeon pigeon with caustic humor, Leonardo da Vinci (Edoardo Ferrario), the genius Boomer, John Lumano (Daniele Tinti), an absolutely normal human, Marco Rapone) the sad reaper in person, Noemi. Ciambell (Michela Giraud), a sweet with bitter glaze, and Tricerita (Yoko Yamada), a punk triceatopp with eco-anxiety. Together with them, and with the help of Gerri all the handyman (Salvo Di Paola), of the former comedian Sernione Larry Tucano (Pietro Sermonti) and Donato (Frank Matano), a donut with a void inside, Claudia launches into the impossible company to bring the shack back to the days of glory.

When the shack comes out

The animated series, consisting of 6 episodes, will be released on Tuesday 3 June in streaming only on first videos.

