The Bear 3, the explanation of the season finale of the Disney+ TV series

On Wednesday 14 August, the ten episodes of the third season of The Bear, the cult TV series produced by FX starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen Berzatto, a young but already expert chef who took over the family sandwich shop, left orphaned by his brother Mike who committed suicide, and created a restaurant of the highest quality.

If you are here, after all, you already know what The Bear is about, but perhaps you have some doubts or uncertainties regarding some details or scenes of the finale of The Bear 3: let’s try to resolve these doubts with our explanation-summary of the season finale. Obviously, with all the spoilers of the case.

Spoiler-free review of The Bear 3

Who Are the Real Chefs and Who Are Not in The Bear 3 Finale (and Before)

In the review we had already pointed out the presence of René Redzepi and Daniel Bouloud in the first episode, who played the most appreciated masters of Carmy together with chef Terry, who is instead a character in the series who runs the real Chicago restaurant, Ever. Which is not closing at all, in case you were passing by.

Also in the first episode, Carmy was seen working alongside Dave Beran, who here played a simple cook at Ever rather than the great Santa Monica chef he really is.

As the most attentive have noticed, the Chuckie who goes to give Ebra a hand in episode 7 is Paulie James, owner of a famous similar club in Los Angeles.

Finally, the last episode begins with Thomas Keller in his The French Laundry teaching newcomer Carmy how to remove the so-called “wish bone” from chicken.

As reported by People, the real chefs who appear at the star-studded table at the Ever’s farewell dinner are (restaurants in brackets): Grant Achtaz (Alinea), Wylie Dufresne (wd~50, Stretch Pizza), Christina Tosi (Milk Bar), Malcolm Livingston II (Noma), Kevin Boehm (Boka Restaurant Group), Will Guidara (former co-owner of Eleven Madison Park), Anna Posey (Elske), Genie Kwon (Kasama) and Rosio Sanchez (former pastry chef at Noma). In addition to chef Andrea Terry, the horrible David Fields is also a fictional character, whose torments have made Carmy an eternal bundle of nerves.

What happens during the farewell dinner at Ever

And so, at Ever’s funeral dinner, the various chefs, real and fictional, talk about their experiences and how, despite restaurants being extremely stressful places to work, it is deeply satisfying to feed people. Although Terry says that in the end, you remember the people you worked with more than the food you prepared.

Carmy chats with Sydney and her old colleague Lucas, and can’t resist the temptation to go to her torturer and tell him how much his tortures still haunt him. David replies that by doing so he has made him the exceptional chef he is and leaves Carmen in tears.

Syd is approached by Shapiro, the chef de cuisine at Ever who has proposed that she become the cdc of his next restaurant, but we’ll get back to that later. Richie instead prefers to stay in the dining room with her old colleagues, who at the end of the service give chef Terry the sign that says “every second counts”. And after dinner everyone except Carmy, still dazed, goes to continue the party in Sydney’s new house alone.

Why Sydney Has a Crisis During Her House Party

The party goes swimmingly, with the staff from The Bear joining in to create a night of fun the likes of which Sydney hasn’t experienced in a long time.

Yet at the height of her joy, Syd sees a newspaper clipping about The Beef stuck to her fridge and goes into crisis, pretending to go out to get something but in reality ending up having a sort of panic attack, between sobs and tears.

The reason for all this is that Syd is undecided whether to accept Shapiro’s offer and have more money and less to worry about, or refuse the proposal and madly decide to sign the contract of partner of The Bear, despite all the difficulties (starting with Carmy’s character), just to stay with her “stepfamily” with Richie, Tina, Marcus, the Faks and all the others.

How The Bear 3 Ends: The Review Arrives

Carmy, on the other hand, had gone away alone, and it is alone that he receives the notification of the review of his restaurant on his cell phone. In a previous episode we saw Uncle Jimmy, aka Cicero, communicate to Carmy that the accounts were so disastrous that, if the review had been negative, he would have withdrawn from the enterprise and therefore would have closed the restaurant.

And in the end we see Carmen scrolling through the review, in which positive and negative words alternate, such as “confusion” and “talent”, “innovative” and “chaotic”. A judgment therefore not positive but not negative either, which makes Carmen curse in the last scene of this third season, which leaves everything pending for the fourth: from the very survival of the restaurant to Syd’s future, everything is still to be understood.