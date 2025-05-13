The Bear 4, revealed the (very close) release date of the new season

Surprisingly revealed the release date of the new season of The Bear 4. After the final of The Bear 3, which left many with the bitterness in the mouth, because the two fundamental points of the third season remained outstanding, or the future of Syd and the restaurant, FX revealed today the nearby release date of the fourth season, which according to some voices could also be the last. What is certain, looking at the poster of the new season, is that all the main members of the cast also return for the next episodes.

How The Bear 3 ended

When The Bear 4 comes out

As officially announced, all episodes of The Bear 4 will be available in streaming (on Hulu in the USA, on Disney+ in Italy) on Sunday 15 June.