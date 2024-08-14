The Bear 4 Will Happen: What We Know So Far

If you saw the finale of The Bear 3, you were most likely left with a bitter taste in your mouth. A very delicate and certainly well-calibrated bitter taste as befits a series that talks about haute cuisine, but bitter nonetheless.

Because the two key points of this season are still pending, namely the future of Syd and the restaurant, and therefore everything is still to be discovered. But at least we have one certainty: The Bear 4 will be there.

The Bear 4 will be there

In fact, last March the American magazine Deadline announced that the fourth season would be filmed immediately after the third. However, the news has never been confirmed, so let’s stick to what is certain: there will be a season 4 of the series with Jeremy Allen White.

When is The Bear 4 coming out?

In this case we have no certain news, but given the pace of the series so far it is likely that the fourth season of The Bear will come out a year after the third, that is, in the summer of 2025, first in the USA and then in Italy as happened in the first three seasons.