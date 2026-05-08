The Bear 5, the release date of the last season revealed: the first episode is already streaming

FX, Hulu and Disney+ have revealed the release date of The Bear 5, the fifth and final season of the cult TV series created by Chris Storer and starring Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. An announcement that came the day after the early and somewhat surprising release of what is effectively the first episode of The Bear 5, a prequel episode titled Gary: a flashback episode of The Bear co-written and starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, which follows Richie (Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Bernthal) during a business trip to Gary, Indiana. At the end of the episode, the story returns to the present, with a shocking preview for the fifth season. So here’s what you need to know about The Bear 5.

What to expect from The Bear 5 after the special episode Gary (spoilers)

The Bear 5 will be the last season

The reveal that The Bear 5 would be the last season was Jamie Lee Curtis’ revealing post on Instagram, subsequently Deadline had official confirmation.

As we had easily predicted, the cult and culinary TV series The Bear had been renewed by FX a few days after the release of The Bear 4 on Hulu and (in Italy) on Disney+.

A few months after its release, a post published on Instagram by Jamie Lee Curtis had hinted that The Bear 5 could represent the grand finale. “Finished great! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and a group of writers and producers and co-stars on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we all fell in love with. I had to finish with my little bear Berzatto” wrote the actress under a photo that portrays her on set with Abby Elliott, Carmy’s sister Natalie “Sugar”. Previously, Jeremy Allen White had said that Storer originally wanted to end the series with season 4, but the overwhelming success must have convinced him to continue the series for another season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

The cast of The Bear 5

The cast of the series has been confirmed, with Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), Ayo Edebiri (Syd) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) starring alongside Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. Besides, of course, Jamie Lee Curtis.

The beloved and award-winning FX series was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer is the co-executive producer and culinary producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

How The Bear 4 ended

In the finale of The Bear 4, Carmy decided to leave the restaurant to Syd and Natalie (in partnership with Uncle Jimmy and Computer) so as not to damage it anymore with her destructive behaviors. Syd didn’t take it well, even though Carmy promised her that before leaving she will help her get The Bear out of debt and give him more peaceful prospects, and then Syd demanded that Richie also join the company.

The explanation of the ending of The Bear 4

We will therefore see if and how Carmy will really leave the restaurant she created, if Syd will continue it until it reaches the coveted Michelin star and if the The Beef franchise suggested by the consultant Albert to Ebra will be successful and will be able to make the gastronomic business of the Berzattos and their friends economically flourishing. But, in fact, the Gary episode may have mixed the cards.

What The Bear 5 is about

The fifth and final season of the FX series picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has abandoned the restaurant business, leaving the place in their hands. With no money, the threat of a sale and a storm in their way, the new partners must join the rest of the team to complete one last test, in the hope of finally earning a Michelin star. Ultimately, they will discover that what makes a restaurant “perfect” may not be the food, but the people.

When The Bear 5 comes out

All 8 episodes of The Bear 5 will be released on Disney+ on Friday 26 June. Season 5 of Christopher Storer’s series therefore returns punctually in 2026, thus confirming the trend that has seen a new season of the series released every year.

Images from the Gary flashback episode