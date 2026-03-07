The Bear 5 will be the last season of the cult Disney+ series starring Jeremy Allen White

The Bear 5 will be the last season: after Jamie Lee Curtis’ revealing post on Instagram, Deadline has had official confirmation that the FX cult series will end with the next season, which will be released in 2026.

As we had easily predicted, the cult and culinary TV series The Bear had been renewed by FX a few days after the release of The Bear 4 on Hulu and (in Italy) on Disney+. “Year after year, Chris Storer, the producers, the cast and crew have made The Bear one of the best shows. We are thrilled that they will continue to tell this magnificent story” are the words with which John Landrgaf, president of FX, confirmed the renewal of the series.

When the release was just a few months away, a post published on Instagram by Jamie Lee Curtis had hinted that The Bear 5 could represent the grand finale. “Finished great! Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and a group of writers and producers and co-stars on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we all fell in love with. I had to finish with my little bear Berzatto” wrote the actress under a photo that portrays her on set with Abby Elliott, Carmy’s sister Natalie “Sugar”. Previously, Jeremy Allen White had said that Storer originally wanted to end the series with season 4, but the overwhelming success must have convinced him to continue the series for another season.

So here’s what you need to know about the next final season.

The cast of The Bear 5

The cast of the series has been confirmed, with Jeremy Allen White (Carmy), Ayo Edebiri (Syd) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie) starring alongside Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The beloved and award-winning FX series was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer is the co-executive producer and culinary producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

What will happen in The Bear 5

In the finale of The Bear 4, Carmy decided to leave the restaurant to Syd and Natalie (in partnership with Uncle Jimmy and Computer) so as not to damage it anymore with her destructive behaviors. Syd didn’t take it well, even though Carmy promised her that before leaving she will help her get The Bear out of debt and give him more peaceful prospects, and then Syd demanded that Richie also join the company.

We will therefore see if and how Carmy will really leave the restaurant she created, if Syd will continue it until it reaches the coveted Michelin star and if the The Beef franchise suggested by the consultant Albert to Ebra will be successful and will be able to make the gastronomic business of the Berzattos and their friends economically flourishing.

When The Bear 5 comes out

Season 5 of Christopher Storer’s series returns promptly in 2026, thus confirming the trend that has seen a new season of the series released every year. When there is more precise information, we will update the release date of The Bear 5 in detail.