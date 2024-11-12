The Beast in Me: Everything about Netflix’s new thriller miniseries from the creators of The X-Files

Netflix is ​​working on “The Beast in Me” a new thriller miniseries with Claire Danes, protagonist of the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Behind this series of mysteries and suspense there are two very well-known names in the serial world who have already worked together on an iconic title like The X-Files: Howard Gordon, showrunner of The Beast in Me and Gabe Rotten who will be the screenwriter. But let’s go into more detail to better understand what we can expect from this new Netflix thriller.

The Beast in Me: the plot

After the tragic death of her son, acclaimed writer Aggie Wiggs retreats from public life unable to write and becomes a ghost of her former self. But he finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Sheldon, a famous and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. Both horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively seeking the truth, chasing the man’s demons and escaping her own, in a game of cat and mouse that could prove deadly.

The Beast in Me: who’s in the cast

As already mentioned, Claire Danes is the protagonist of the series and plays the character of Aggie Wiggs. This is his first starring project for Netflix, in addition to his appearance in “Master of None” in the first season. The actress is also known for roles such as Carrie Mathison in Showtime’s hit series “Homeland”, with other notable roles such as “My So-Called Life”, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”, “Full Circle”.

In addition to her, the series will also feature Tim Guinee, David Lyons as Brian Abbot, Natalie Morales as Shelley, Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis and Brittany Snow who will play Nina.

The Beast in Me: when it comes out on Netflix

The Beast in Me arrives on Netflix in 2025.

The best thriller series on Netflix