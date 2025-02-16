The best and worst of the Sanremo final





Even tonight we run. Five hours all in one breath before bringing the curtain down to the 75th edition of the Sanremo Festival, which saw Olly triumph. Carlo Conti more than a marathon runner was a one hundred andomrist, cutting the finish line without frills, large controversy or twists, but still bringing home an extraordinary result. Whether or not, the record festival is now his.

Cattelan perfect heir, Marcuzzi Teen version

Alessandro Cattelan seems to lead Sanremo always. A name put on the plate every year, but that only Carlo Conti called to report, before to the after -festival – a wheelchair who knew how to fear with skill – and then for the final of a record edition. Cattelan looks like in the living room with the friends of all time, bright, fresh, without ever giving way to a wire of agitation. He has the profession in his hand and can be seen, pity, however, that he almost always remains argued at the presentation of the singers in the race. He deserved more space than the shopping list. It would be the perfect heir for the conduct of the next few years, if only there was no shadow of Stefano De Martino.

Alessia Marcuzzi teen version, between jokes from generation Z and sympathy at times forced. For the first time on the Ariston stage, it is completely at ease, even if it does not bring added value to the evening (despite the attempts at times cloying, such as the ‘provola’ moment with Achille Lauro). No flicker, but it is true that there was there of Geppi Cucciari this year.

Feverish vendits

Career award to Antonello Venditti, who sings two masterpieces like “remember me” and “friends never”. Lightly under tone, but such an artist forgives everything. After the thanks of the ritual and some consideration on life, the confession on the influence: “I have 37 and a half for two weeks and I don’t know how to get it down”. Delicious geriatric moment.

The ‘breakdown’ moment with the planet funk

Yes, Ok I Duran Duran, but even playing at home he doesn’t tell us badly. On the stage of the Costa ship, the planet funk perform with an irresistible medley of their hits. It looks like the Cocoricò of Riccione (there is also the sea view), but it lasts like cherry tomatoes on the bruschetta. A few more minutes to the ‘or Famo Strange’, arrived at the end, we deserved it.

I bang Edoardo Bove

If Sinner continues to forfait because he has “better to do”, Carlo Conti raises the bar and not only brings a sportsman to Sanremo, but a strong story. Edoardo Bove, a young Fiorentina footballer who had an illness on the pitch last December and was operated on urgently to the heart, shared this difficult moment that is living away from football generosity. Timid, at times clumsy, but courageous and wonderfully true in all its fragility, also launches a powerful message on the importance of mental health. A great example for the youngest and not only. 6-0 in Jannik and everyone at home.