Christmas 2024 is now upon us and if you want to immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of the holidays we recommend the best Christmas films to watch streaming on Netflix. Whether you love romantic comedies, cartoons or more dramatic stories, there’s something for everyone. So, get ready to feel all the warmth of this dreamy time of year with our streaming tips for spending quality time with your family, alone or with your partner.

The saga of The Claus Family if you are looking for a Christmas classic

If you want to immerse yourself in the full Christmas atmosphere, starting to watch the entire saga of The Claus Family is the perfect choice for you. These are three romantic and dreamy films, perfect for the whole family, which tell the story of Santa Claus. Jules Claus doesn’t like Christmas and after his father’s death the previous year, he really doesn’t want to hear about it anymore. While his mother is at work, Jules spends most of his time in his grandfather’s toy shop, where one fine day he finds a magical snow globe that takes him to the four corners of the world. So he discovers something extraordinary: his grandfather is the True Santa Claus! This work has been a family tradition for many years and now that his father is no longer with us, Grandpa Claus has had to take back the reins. When Grandpa Claus breaks his leg, Jules decides to help him, but before he can find the meaning of Christmas again, he will have to learn to love and appreciate the “most wonderful time of the year” again.

Somebody Save Christmas – The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2

Save Christmas is a two-film Christmas adventure from producer Chris Columbus (“Home Alone,” “Harry Potter”) and director Clay Kaytis (“The Angry Birds Movie”). The story is that of Teddy (Judah Lewis) and Kate Pierce (Darby Camp), brother and sister who, in an attempt to take a photograph of Santa Claus (Kurt Russell), find themselves catapulted into an unexpected journey that is everyone’s dream. child. After waiting for Santa Claus at the gate, they sneak into his sleigh, cause an accident and almost ruin Christmas. Over the course of one crazy night, Kate and Teddy work together with a very special Santa Claus and his elves to save the beloved occasion before it’s too late.

That Christmas, if you like Christmas cartoons

A Christmas laminated cartoon based on the pleasant trilogy of children’s books by the well-known award-winning screenwriter and director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday). That Christmas tells a series of intertwining stories about family and friends, love and loneliness, and a big mistake by Santa Claus, not to mention a huge amount of turkeys! This heartwarming comedy from Locksmith Animation marks both the animation debut of Richard Curtis, who wrote and executive produces the film, and the directorial debut of illustrious animation veteran Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, Dragon Trainers). The production is entrusted to Nicole P. Hearon (Oceania, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (10, Detectorists).

Christmas date, if you love Christmas romantic comedies

An adorable Christmas romantic comedy that will give you an hour and a half of entertainment, romance and all the magic of Christmas. This is Netflix’s first Christmas film of 2024 starring former 2000s pop star Christina Milian. Set in New York, this film tells the story of Layla, a girl who will do anything to try to see the man of her dreams again, whom she met by chance at the airport the year before. The two, in fact, engaged at the time, had arranged to meet at the Pentatonix concert if they were both single the following Christmas. A year has passed, she is single but the concert tickets are sold out. Will they be able to see each other again?

Falling for Christmas, for romantics

An ideal film for romantics and lovers of romantic comedies about Christmas Falling for Christmas, a cuddle for all those who love the love stories that are born under the mistletoe, the American-style Christmas decorations and the comedies of errors typical of this special period of the year. The story? A recently engaged spoiled heiress (Lindsay Lohan) is involved in a skiing accident that leaves her with total amnesia and ends up in the care of a charming lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

‘Twas The Text Before Christmas – It was just a message before Christmas, always for the romantics

And if you are a romantic soul you can’t miss It Was The Text Before Christmas, a film that tells the story of Addie, a chiropractor from New York who receives a text message sent by mistake during the Christmas holidays . The woman who sent it, Nana, is an elderly woman who lives in Vermont and the two, after this little incident, become friends to the point that they choose to spend Christmas together. And in addition to giving her a new family, this unusual Christmas could also give her love.

A Royal Date for Christmas, still a film for romantics

2023 film, A Royal Date for Christmas is a love story set during the Christmas holiday period. The protagonist of this story is Bella, a girl who has a boutique in a provincial town. This Christmas, however, she has a new client, a charming English duke who could not only make her fall in love but change her life. What will happen? It’s up to you to find out.

Hot Frosty for those who love those love movies with a pinch of magic

A very sweet romantic comedy set during the Christmas holidays. Hot Frosty tells the story of Kathy, a girl who two years after losing her husband magically brings to life a charming snowman, who thanks to his naivety helps Kathy laugh, feel alive and love again. The two end up falling in love before the upcoming holidays and just before he breaks up.

The Merry Gentlemen if you’re a fan of rom-coms and Chad Michael Murray

If you love Christmas romance movies and are a fan of Chad Michael Murray, The Merry Gentlemen is the perfect Christmas movie for you. Released on November 20, 2024, this film is a fun, romantic and spicy Christmas rom-com about the story of a very famous former professional dancer who, to save her parents’ village theater, decides to stage a show all-male Christmas variety. The result will be surprising.

Best. Christmas. Ever. for those looking for lightness

This film is new to Netflix this year and is a romantic comedy about Christmas ready to give you a little lightness, a few laughs and all the beauty of the traditional Christmas atmosphere. Like every other Christmas, Jackie sends out a snotty holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel completely inadequate. When, by a twist of fate, Charlotte and her family arrive at Jackie’s house a few days before Christmas, Charlotte takes the opportunity to demonstrate that her old friend’s life is not as perfect as it seems. With Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.

The Academy of Good and Evil, for lovers of modern fairy tales

For those who love magical stories and modern fairy tales there is a beautiful Netflix title that will drag you into a magical and fascinating world, The Academy of Good and Evil. Great friends Sophie and Agatha end up at opposite ends of a modern fairy tale when they arrive at a magical school where young heroes and villains learn to protect the balance between good and evil. Based on Soman Chainani’s epic international bestselling series, The Academy of Good and Evil is a film directed by Paul Feig with an extraordinary Charlize Theron as the villain. A real Netflix surprise not to be missed.

Slumberland, in the world of dreams, for dreamers

Finally, for dreamers there is Slumberland – In the world of dreams a film that opens the doors to a magical and fantastic universe in which the precocious Nemo (Marlow Barkley) and her eccentric companion Flip (Jason Momoa) embark on an unforgettable adventure. After her father Peter (Kyle Chandler) is unexpectedly lost at sea, young Nemo’s idyllic life in the Pacific Northwest is turned upside down when she is sent to live in the city with Phillip (Chris O’Dowd), her well-meaning but deeply awkward. During the day Nemo struggles to cope with a new school and a new routine, but at night a secret map to the fantastic world of dreams puts her in contact with Flip, a rough but friendly outlaw who soon becomes her traveling companion and guide. Together with Flip she will soon find herself involved in an incredible journey through dreams and fleeing from nightmares, in the hope of being able to find her father.

The Grinch, if you don’t like Christmas that much

And if you are a real Christmas Grinch, this is the perfect film for you The Grinch. This 2000 film starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch is based on the book of the same name by Dr. Seuss and is the perfect title for all those who don’t like all the frills of Christmas that much. Cindy Lou is a little girl who lives in the town of Chinonso and, near the celebrations for the arrival of Christmas, she convinces the mayor of the town to invite the Grinch, a grumpy and evil fantastic being, who lives with objects taken from the landfill.

Love Actually if you want to see a great classic again

A great Christmas classic to watch again during the Christmas holidays can only be the romantic comedy Love Actually. It is an ensemble film where the stories of nine characters intertwine, to tell how difficult, but at the same time beautiful, love relationships and human relationships are. Pure romance.

Love Doesn’t Take a Holiday – The Holiday because it is a truly special Christmas romantic film

Love Doesn’t Go on Holiday is one of the most beautiful romantic (and Christmas) films ever. Starring two exceptional actresses like Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, this is one of those films that you never get tired of seeing again during the Christmas holidays. The story is that of two women, a cynical film producer disillusioned with love and an English journalist who is also experiencing a love crisis. During the Christmas holidays the two exchange homes and will go to live in each other’s cities. This move will become an opportunity to be reborn, rediscover love but, above all, rediscover themselves. A little gem that is always a pleasure to see again.

