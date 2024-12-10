The best Christmas movies ever (and where to watch them in streaming)

Christmas 2024 is coming and what better way to enter the warm and overwhelming Christmas atmosphere than by streaming the best Christmas films ever? There are many films about Christmas on streaming platforms, from romantic Christmas comedies, to cartoons, from great timeless classics, to cinepanettoni. But how do you choose the right one that can get the whole family to agree and excite adults and children? If you are looking for the great Christmas classics to watch with your family, for stories that can warm your heart and bring all the magic of Christmas into your homes, here is some advice.

The best romantic films to watch at Christmas in streaming

It’s a Wonderful Life (Prime Video)

A moving film about the wonder that is life. Life is wonderful is a Christmas classic and a film that everyone should see at least once in their life. The story is that of George Bailey, a lonely man who, on Christmas Eve, wants to attempt suicide. He has tried everything to keep his late father’s business going but now he is faced with a failure that he cannot overcome. It would have been better to have never been born, he thinks, but in that moment of maximum despair, someone will show him what his life would have been like if he had really never been born.

An armchair for two (Prime Video)

There can’t be Christmas without it An armchair for two and if you don’t want to wait for the TV programming of this great Christmas classic, then you can watch it streaming on Paramount+. The lives of a broker and a beggar are turned upside down due to a bet made by two bored rich men. The bet involves one of the two unfortunates taking the other’s place. Once the cruel game is discovered, however, the two organize themselves to make the two bettors pay their dues.

A Christmas Carol (Disney+)

Ebenezer Scrooge is an old loan shark who hates Christmas and who doesn’t want to share this magical moment of the year with either his nephew Fred or his employee Bob. On the night of Christmas Eve, however, his former partner Marley, who passed away seven years earlier, will appear before him and announce the arrival of three Spirits. One from Christmas past, one from Christmas present and one from Christmas future which will give him a good life lesson.

The Grinch (Netflix)

Another great Christmas classic, The Grinch with an extraordinary Jim Carrey is the perfect film to watch at Christmas with the whole family. Cindy Lou is a little girl who lives in the town of Chinonso and, near the celebrations for the arrival of Christmas, she convinces the mayor of the town to invite the Grinch, a grumpy and evil fantastic being, who lives with objects taken from the landfill.

Balto (Sky and NOW)

Let’s move on to a perfect cartoon for a family Christmas evening in front of the TV: Balto. In a small town in Alaska, Rody and other children begin to get sick due to a bad epidemic. The only medicines available, however, are far away, a thousand kilometers away and a snowstorm blocks all the roads. So the only possibility of salvation is to use sled dogs to move on the snow and recover the medicines. An expedition pulled by dogs sets off which, however, gets lost and it is Balto, marginalized by the other dogs because he is half a wolf, who finds the sled and the medicines.

Home Alone (Disney+)

A family comedy about the story of the McCallisters, a very large American family who, in a hurry to catch a flight to Paris, where they are going to spend the Christmas holidays, do not realize that they have left little Kevin at home. While the child is alone at home, two criminals try to enter the McCallister villa to rob them but Kevin will give the thieves a hard time.

Mom, I missed the plane: I got lost in New York (Dinsey+)

Sequel to Mom I missed the plane, Mom, I got back on the plane and I got lost in New York is another great Christmas classic. The story of McCallister and little Kevin continues who, this time, gets on the wrong plane and while his family goes to California he ends up in New York. Initially he starts spending money paying with his father’s card, but then he meets the same thieves who had tried to rob him the year before.

Nightmare before Christmas (Disney+)

Jack Skellington is the ruler of Halloween Town and wants to bring the magic of Christmas, in his own way, to the town. To do so he will kidnap Santa Claus but by doing this he will endanger the balance of the holidays. Will Sally, his love, be able to prevent Jack from creating a real Christmas disaster?

Miracle on 34th Street (Disney+)

Another great Christmas classic. Hired by a department store to dress up as Santa Claus, Kris has incredible success with the children and, in particular, with little Susan who no longer believes in Santa Claus. Kris, however, is not only good but claims to be the real Santa Claus.

Klaus (Netflix)

Jesper, the worst student of the postal academy, is assigned to an ice-covered island north of the Arctic Circle, where the quarrelsome inhabitants rarely speak to each other and write to each other even less. Jesper is about to throw in the towel when he finds support from teacher Alva and meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships bring joy back to the island, leaving a legacy of generous neighbors, traditions full of magic, and stockings carefully hung by the fireplace.

The Christmas Chronicles – Somebody Save Christmas (Netflix)

Two brothers hatch a plan to capture Santa Claus. When the plan fails, the children team up with Saint Nick and his elves to save the holidays before it’s too late.

Polar Express (Netflix)

This Christmas film, inspired by the children’s novel of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, tells the extraordinary journey of a child, who does not believe in the magic of Christmas, towards the North Pole to meet Santa Claus.

The Claus Family – The Claus Family (Netflix)

Jules Claus doesn’t like Christmas and after his father’s death the previous year, he really doesn’t want to hear about it anymore. While his mother is at work, Jules spends most of his time in his grandfather’s toy shop, where one fine day he finds a magical snow globe that takes him to the four corners of the world. So he discovers something extraordinary: his grandfather is the True Santa Claus! When Grandpa Claus breaks his leg, Jules decides to help him, but before he can find the meaning of Christmas again, he will have to learn to love and appreciate the “most wonderful time of the year” again.

Elf (Netflix)

A man, adopted years earlier by one of Santa’s elves, after being taken to the North Pole by mistake as a child, abandons Santa Claus’s toy workshop, where he works, and goes to New York to join his family.

An explosive Christmas! (AppleTV+)

Christmas is approaching and Clark wants to spend it with his entire family so he begins preparations with sparkling decorations, a stratospheric tree and much more. Unfortunately, however, plans don’t go as planned due to the chaos created by the arrival of cousin Eddie.

