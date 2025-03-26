The best costume series to see on Netflix

In recent years there has been the boom of historical costume series. And thanks to this it must be attributed above all to the serial phenomenon of Bridgerton. Among gift buildings, sumptuous clothes, that atmosphere of a past made of bodices, wide skirts, servitude ready to make the best lift and, more than anything else, fairytale loves and stories that are really existed, the historical series in costume have become an increasingly appreciated type of story and loved by the public. And the streaming platforms, Netflix in the first place, in recent years, have tried to propose more and more titles that would allow the public, to dive into a glorious past, turn among the sumptuous rooms of some ancient palace or participate in dancing dancing to find their future husband. But what are the most beautiful costume series to see on Netflix? Here is our ranking.

Queen Carlotta

For us, Queen Carlotta is one of the most beautiful Netflix’s romantic series ever, even capable of overcoming a giant like Bridgerton. And this spin-off, in fact, is decidedly more beautiful than the series that acts as a prequel. Telling the story of the characters of the Bridgerton saga before the events present in the Targate Shondaland series, Queen Carlotta gives an unconventional and very modern story about the love that literally leaves without words. A jewel that will move you.

Bridgengeron

If you loved Queen Carlotta but you have not yet seen the series from which it is then you cannot fail to look at the first two seasons of Bridgerton. From Shondaland and the creator Chris Van Dusen, the Bridgergeton series follows the story of the children of the powerful Bridgerton family in their debut in the competitive London marriage market in the age of the regency. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous and brilliant series that celebrates the timeless character of friendship, family stories and the search for true love that wins over everything.

Manual for Signorine

A romantic story in costume capable of leaving its mark. Halfway between Bridgerton and Jane The Virgin, this costume series set in Madrid in the late 19th century is truly engaging and one of Netflix’s most beautiful surprises of this 2025.

Elena Bianda is the most requested company of the city. Despite the young age he has already helped more than twenty girls to find pretenders and boyfriends at the height. His success is due to the severe moral guide that he provides families, while remaining in tune with the concerns of the young women to whom he acts as a mentor: a delicate balance that masterfully master. Seeing his protected walking towards the altar is the purpose of his life. Everything changes, however, when Mencía arrives at home and finds himself responsible for three sisters.

The empress

The timeless story of Princess Sissi continues to fascinate the public with a new version on Netflix. The empress, which gives them new light. When the rebel Elisabetta (“Sisi”) meets the emperor of Austria Francesco Giuseppe, the intoxicating love of the young couple completely distorts the hierarchy of power at the Viennese court. After the wedding, the young imperator must assert themselves not only against the mother -in -law Sofia, a sovereign thirsty for power, but also with his brother -in -law Maxi, who wishes the throne (and also Sisi). While enemy troops assemble the border of the Habsburg empire, the Viennese rebel against the emperor. Elisabetta must discover who can be trusted and what is the price to pay to be a real imperator and an example of hope for the people.

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Another series that fully falls among the best historical qualifications in Netlfix costume is Blood, Sex and Royaltythe series that tells the story of Anna Bolena. In the sixteenth century Anna Bolena juggled between court pitfalls, sex and politics and then became queen of England. It redefines history when it influences the world’s vision of King Henry VIII, but must give birth to a male heir and you create powerful enemies.

The Last Czar

Another title of the same kind, in the documentary version, is The Last Czar, the series that follows the kingdom of the last and little skilled Tsar of Russia, Nicola II Romanov and his family, intended to death by shooting during the revolution on the order of Vladimir Lenin.

Downtown Abbey

Downton Abbey It is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful and well -written costume series of recent times. This series, set in the period of the 1900s English, tells the story of the aristocratic Crawley family and its attendants. The narrative begins the day after the shipwreck of Titanic in 1912 where both the cousin of the count of Grantham and his son die. With a attention to detail and a surprising script this series is among the most acclaimed by criticism and the public.

The Crown

And then there is The Crownthe most contemporary “historical” series of all that retraces, the decades of the history of the English royal family so far telling the story of Queen Elizabeth II, of her son Carlo, soon future king and her marriage first with Diana and then with Camilla, then to move on to the history of her children Harry and William and the latter’s wedding with Kate. Always changing actors to each season, The Crown He was able to tell the present and the story of the English royal family in a fascinating and precise way thanks to the great work done by his creator Peter Morgans.

Versailles

And finally there is Versaillesa Franco-Canadian series that traces the story of Louis XIV. Created by Simon Mirren and David Wolstencroft, Versailles It tells the story of the sumptuous palace commissioned by Louis XIV, king of France, who becomes a stage of political and love clashes, as well as a golden prison for the nobility.