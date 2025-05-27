The best Disney+ series ever, so far

A trip for all tastes among the pages of the Disney+catalog. Adventure, drama, comedy, science fiction. And of course a lot of Star Wars. Let’s make up a list – which will be updated – of the unmissable titles available on the streaming platform for those looking for something to watch and do not want to make mistakes.

The Bear

Let’s start with The Bearthe ‘Dramedy’ series that has become mass phenomenon. Four seasons – the last one is in the launch phase – which collected an avalanche of prizes and a rain of applause. The Bear He tells the story of Carmen “Carmic” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the world of catering, who returns home to Chicago to manage the family sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, after a heartbreaking mourning in the family and who tries to transform it into a higher level room. And then there are the cooking team, the bureaucracy and the unexpected.

The Bear, the review

Only Murders in the Building

We continue with another phenomenon. Three seasons available on Disney+, with the fourth already announced. Born from the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building Three strangers follows (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share the same obsession with the True Crime genre and suddenly find themselves involved in a crime. And then comes the legendary Meryl Streep.

Only Murders in the Building, the review

Shogun

We continue with a novelty just arrived on Disney+: Shogunthe ambitious series set in Japan of 1600 and based on the bestsellers novel by James Clavell which boasts a stellar cast. Lord Yoshii Toranaga, says the synopsis, “is fighting for his life while his enemies in the council of regents coalize against him. When a mysterious European ship is found abandoned in a nearby fishing village, his English pilot, John Blackthorne, arrives bringing with him secrets that could help Toraneaga to overturn the fate of power”.

Shogun, the review

Ahsoka

Let’s go on with Ahsoka, The Star Wars series with Rosario Dawson. The first season is available on Disney+ and the second is in progress. Set after the fall of the empire, Ahsoka Follows the former Knight Jedi Ahsoka Tano – former Padawan by Anakin Skywalker – while investigating a nascent threat in a now vulnerable galaxy: the return of the powerful, ruthless and cunning Grand’ammiraglio Thrawn. The series, written by Dave Filoni, is the sequel in live action of the animated series Rebels. In the cast also the late Ray Stevenson.

Ahsoka, the review

Balenciaga

And let’s go to fashion with Cristóbal Balenciagathe biopic-drama on the life of the designer. The series, says the synopsis, begins “When the stylist presents his first collection of Parisian haute couture in 1937. He left behind a successful career in his Madrid and San Sebastian ateliers by dressing the Spanish elite and aristocracy. However, the models that had made a trend in Spain do not work in the Empire of Sophisticated Fashion in Paris, where Chanel, Dior and Givenchy are the point. Reference to the Haute Couture. Cristóbal Balenciaga It is played by Alberto San Juan and an international cast of actors.

Balenciaga, the review

The Good Mothers

In spite of the title it is Italian. We are talking about The Good Mothersbased on a true and winning story of the first edition of the Berlinal Series. Directed by Julian Jarrold and Elisa Amorus, the series “is a choral and multifaceted work that tells the true story of three women, who grew up within the most fierce and rich clans of the ‘Ndrangheta, who decide to collaborate with a courageous magistrate who works to destroy it from the inside. These women will therefore have to fight against their own families for the right to survive and build a new future for themselves their children “.

The Good Mothers, the review

Loki

In the list we could not miss Lokithe Marvel series in two seasons on the god of deception which proved to be the real pearl of the MCU. Time travel, variants, a super bad guy and whoever has more. In the cast there are Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Loki, says the synopsis, “comes out of his brother Thor’s shadow to undertake a new adventure in a different temporal line. The god is involved in various alternative universes, where he collaborates with the time variance authority”.

Loki, the review

Andor

And let’s go back to Star Wars with Andorprequel to Rogue One which tells the lighting of the spark of rebellion at the empire. The series, tells the synopsis, “explores a new perspective of the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey that will lead him to discover how he can make the difference, and tell it about the story of the nascent rebellion against the empire and how people and planets have been involved. It is an era full of dangers, deceptions and intrigues in which Cassian will undertake the path destined to transform it into a rebellious hero. And in the man who managed to steal the construction plans of the black death “.

Andor, the review of the first season

Andor, the review of the second season

The Mandalorian

We remain in the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorianthe series that changed the fate of the franchise. Three seasons around the galaxy with the Din Djarin and the small (only in size) cutter hunter. And yes, everything happens. In the cast of the creature of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni there are, among others, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

The Mandalorian, the review

Fleishman in pieces

We continue this partial list with Fleishman in piecesthe series taken from the 2019 Bestseller novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. The painful and poignant miniseries tells “The story of Toby Fleishman, 41 years old, recently divorced, who dives into the new and courageous world of the appointments apps, obtaining a success that he never had when he was younger, before getting married at the end of the school of medicine. But just at the beginning of his first summer of freedom, his ex -wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with Hannah of 11 years old, without 11 years old, without Hannah. Knowing where or if he intends to return.

Will Trent

We continue with a classic detective but particular at the same time. We are talking about Will Trentthe special agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) who was abandoned at birth and had to face a difficult growth path in the overcrowded system of assignment of Atlanta. The series sees Ramón Rodríguez in the role of Will Trent, Erika Christensen in that of Angie Polaski, Iccantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin in those of Michael Ormewood; Sonja Sohn is Amanda Wagner and Gina Rodriguez is Marion Alba.

Will Trent, the review

Good American Family

We conclude this partial list with Good American Familythe series with Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass and Imogen Reid inspired by an incredible true story of Natalia Grace. The series tells of a Midwest couple who adopts a child with a rare form of dwarfism. But when they begin to grow it together with their three biological children, a mystery emerges on his age and his origins, and slowly begin to suspect that he may not be who he says he is. As they defend their family from the daughter who believe it represents a threat, she fights her battle to face her past and her future, in a surrender of the accounts that will be played on tabloids and in court.

Good American Family, the review