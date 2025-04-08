The best in the world, all about Netflix’s new drama

Netflix distributes “the best in the world”, a new feature film coming from Mexico who aims to redefine the concept of family, unchanging the pre -existing beliefs and revealing that the truth can transform any link. Identity and family relationships are therefore questioned in a job that places a wide range of emotions on the plate, which come to life in the heart of Mexico.

The best in the world: the plot

The story revolves around a father and his son, two human beings who until recently coexisted with the certainty of an irrefutable bond. But an upsetting unexpected forces forces them to question everything they believed they knew about their relationship courage and uncertainty, the two undertake an itinerary through Mexico landscapes, where each stage of the journey reveals hidden secrets. Along the way, father and son confront each other with the difficulties of their past, but also with the need to accept the truth about their descendants, thus transforming the journey into a real emotional odyssey.

The film highlights how family love can overcome blood barriers and that, at times, the truth that is hidden behind a genetic legacy can lead to unexpected personal growth. Since we find ourselves in the presence of an “on the road”, Mexico becomes a character in itself, with its traditions, culture and vibrant landscapes. A scenario that is the background to a story that presents important family issues. The film therefore wants to invite the viewer to reflect on his own bonds and how the search for truth can sometimes lead to a rediscovery of the profound meaning of existence

The best in the world: the cast

The cast of the film is composed of South American actors. The protagonist is played by Argentine Michael Brown, for a character who finds himself having to reconstruct his identity, while in the part of the young son Martino Leonardi he must communicate profound and conflicting emotions. In the cast of the film we also find: Mayra Hermosillo, Daniel ábrogo, Fernanda Castillo, Eduardo Santamarina, Ricardo Fastlicht, Arath de la Torre, Alexis de Sami, Julieta Egurrola, Ricardo O’Farrill, Angéica Vale.

The best in the world: when it comes out on Netflix

The Mexican film “The best in the world” (the original title is “Lo Mejor del Mundo”) arrives on Netflix, globally, on April 9, 2025.

The best in the world: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzgkjcihqcm