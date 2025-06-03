The best Italian TV series to watch on Prime Videos

If you are looking for an Italian TV series on first videos, in this article we list (from the most recent to the oldest) the series produced in our country by the Amazon streaming platform.

In the list we first entered the “scripted” TV series (ie recited, in practice) in chronological order, with an exception that we explain later, and then also mention two shows (yes, you will have already understood which) that we love particularly. Instead, we reluctantly removed Prisma, not for the quality of the series but because it was canceled from the first video after two seasons.

For each series mentioned, we refer to the direct link on Prime and our reviews, so that you can get an idea before “trying the fate”. The choice and good visions to you!

The Baracchino (1 season) – genre: animation comedy

The first Italian animated TV series for first video adults is set in a ruined place that once housed the best comedians in Italy. And so Claudia (Pilar Fogliati) manages to convince the owner Maurizio (Lillo), a disillusioned unicorn, to reopen the doors of the Baracchino to the stand up comedy and bring the glorious past back to life, despite a group of comedians not exactly exhilarating.

The review of Il Baracchino

Descart Zone (1 season) – Gender: Comedy

Descrat Zone is the TV series written and played by Maccio Capatonda. But if you expect a catwalk of Maronno Fathers and other famous people from Maccio, you are wrong: in despair zones you laugh, but you also reflect. And you get excited, even.

The despair zone review

Those About to Die (1 season) – Gender: Historic

It is not exactly an Italian series in the strict sense, because the protagonists are not Italian (Iwan Rheon and Anthony Hopkins) and not even the director

Roland Emmerich. But Those About to Die is set in ancient imperial Rome, has several Italian interpreters and was shot in Cinecittà: how could we exclude it from this list? So enjoy this story of bully races, overwhelming passions and dark conspiracy.

Those About to Die’s review

Antonia (1 season) – Gender: Dramedy

Antonia is a young actress who on the day of her 34th birthday finds out that all those pains that have always accompanied her menstrual cycle and her sexual activity have an explanation: she is suffering from endometriosis. Antonia will therefore have to put the pieces of her life back together, and decide what to do with her body, whether to seek pregnancy or not …

The Review of Antonia

NO Activity – Nothing to report (1 season) – Gender: Police / Comedy

Italian adaptation of an Australian format, this comic series has a remarkable cast and a very simple plot: a illegal load is about to arrive in a port, and waiting for it are both a couple of criminals, and a pair of policemen in constant contact with the central. The rest do the paradoxical dialogues and situations that are created.

Non Activity review – Nothing to report

Gigolo by chance (1 season) – Gender: Comedy

A man discovers that the father who raised him has always been gigolo. Not only that: the parent is forced to “pension” for health reasons, and the son will have to somehow carry on the family business. Trying to be up to the fame …

The review of Gigolò by chance

Monterossi (2 seasons) – genre: police

The series is taken from the novels written by Alessandro Robecchi who protagonist Carlo Monterossi (played by Fabrizio Bentivoglio), a disillusioned author of national-popular TV broadcasts (very popular), including the hated (from him, not by the public) shows Crazy Loveconducted by Flora de Pisis (Carla Signoris), who from the name seems to remember Maria De Filippi. Monterossi, however, also has a discreet investigative nose, but above all he remains involved in spite of himself in several very particular cases.

The review of Monterossi

The review of Monterossi 2

Bang Bang Baby (1 season) – Gender: Crime/Comedy

Set in the 80s (but it has nothing to do with it Stranger Thingsplus the Italian imagination of that period, between Big Babol and Berlusconi TV), this series talks about Alice Giammatteo, a girl daughter of a criminal of the ‘Ndrangheta who was killed before her eyes when she was small. Or not?

If you haven’t seen yet Bang Bang Baby You absolutely have to remedy. Also because so maybe Amazon decides to officially confirm the second season.

Bang Bang Baby’s review

The Bad Guy (2 seasons) – Gender: Crime/Comedy

A former judge has become a fugitive mafia boss. How it happened we do not tell you so as not to spoil, but we can assure you that the character played by Luigi Lo Cascio has its valid reasons. As you have them to see The Bad Guyanother Italian pearl that mixes dark comedy and mafia.

The Bad Guy’s review

The review of The Bad Guy 2

I am Lillo (2 seasons) – Gender: comedian

Lillo Petrolo plays Lillo, a semi -phalled comedian whose only successful character is Posaman (yes, the one created in Lol). When his wife leaves him, he decides that it is the time to leave his career as an artist and go to work in the family win. But his problems are not over, and he will have to commit a lot to not fall into the scattered traps.

I am Lillo’s review

The review of are Lillo 2

Small fish (2 seasons) – Gender: sit -com

Also known as “The version of The Office made by The Jackal”, the first TV series of the Neapolitan collective leads us to laugh (and for those who have worked on us to shiver) of the dynamics of a typical communication agency.

Between VIP guests, quotes and many sketches, small fish will cheer you for a few hours. And also in this case, personally we hope that Amazon will soon renew this fun series (if only to fulfill the desire for Fr).

The review of small fish

Love Club (1 season) – Gender: sentimental

Four episodes, four protagonists, a place named Love Club. This anthological TV series explores the personal and sentimental events of four people linked by an (imaginary) home of the LGBTQia+ community in Milan.

With a wise mix between lightness and realism, as the team that wrote explained Love Clubin an exclusive interview. Where there were also some possible developments for the coveted season 2.

The review of Love Club

Everybody Loves Diamonds (miniseries 1 season) – Gender: Crime/Comedy

The formula that decreed the success of Bang Bang Baby And The Bad Guy also worked with Everybody Loves Diamonds. In addition, here is the basis of a true story, and what a story.

In eight episodes, Everybody Loves Diamonds resounded and tells the story of the 2003 coup of Antwerp, or as was renamed by the world mass media “The robbery of the century”. To perform a group of Italian thieves, “guided” by Leonardo Notarbartolo.

The fact that it is known who made the blow already makes it clear that in some way it was captured, but as he managed to penetrate the very armored Diamond Center of Antwerp and how he was captured it is discovered only by looking at this beautiful series.

The Review of Everybody Loves Diamonds

The complete cast of the series

Dinner Club (3 seasons) – Gender: Travel/Cuisine

A group of VIPs (or rather, a group of VIPs by season) and the great chef Carlo Cracco, who first leads them to travel to discover the beauties and goodness of Italy, and then makes them prepare for other guests.

And in addition to seeing wonderful panoramas and discovering the most authentic side of Italian cuisine, with Dinner Club You also laugh at taste. Practically the perfect evening, if only they could “steal” the dishes through the screen.

The Review of Dinner Club 1

The Review of Dinner Club 2

The review of Dinner Club 3

Lol: Whoever laughs is out (5 seasons) – Gender: comic show

Lol It needs no introduction, because it is perhaps the most famous show Prime Video in Italy, thanks to its format and the many comedians who participated in the various editions (and the Christmas special). From Lol 4, even, Lol Talent Show was set up to find the tenth debutant competitor.

The review of Lol 1

The review of Lol 2

The review of Lol 3

The review of Lol 4

The review of Lol 5