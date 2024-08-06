The best light-hearted Netflix series to watch without a care in the world

Yes, it’s true, psychological thrillers, dystopian series, crime, fantasy series are beautiful, exciting, full of intrigue and mystery but sometimes, from the world of TV series, you only need one thing: lightheartedness. What are the best light, carefree Netflix series, those to watch without too many thoughts and that are perfect for those days when you don’t feel like thinking but just laughing, getting passionate about a love story, getting involved in court intrigues, betrayals, misadventures, little secrets and so much lightheartedness? Here is a small list of the best light Netflix series to choose from perfect for the summer. There’s something for everyone.

The Turkish Passion

Let’s start with one of the revelation series of this year: a truly engaging Turkish soap. We are talking about the romantic series Turkish Passion that has conquered everyone, or almost everyone, with a toxic love story that is literally impossible to detach from. So, if you love romantic series and you want a bit of passion and lightheartedness, this is the right choice for you.

Emily in Paris

And how can we not mention Emily in Paris, perhaps the lightest and most enjoyable series among all the romantic comedies on Netflix. A carefree, very romantic and literally adorable title, perfect for those who love stories of love, friendship and personal growth. The plot revolves around the character of Emily, played by Lily Collins, an American who moves to Paris for work and who will have to deal with a new life, a new culture and many unexpected events in love and work. A fun, carefree and colorful little gem. Definitely worth discovering.

The Decameron

One of the new Netflix releases of 2024 is the serial adaptation of Boccaccio’s Decameron and we assure you that this series is hilarious, light-hearted and a wonderful surprise not to be missed. It guarantees lightheartedness, involvement and irresistible characters. The Italian countryside is tormented by the Black Death when in 1348 some nobles with servants in tow decide to take refuge in a majestic villa. But what begins as a wild party turns into a fight for survival in this dark soap-style comedy.

The Bridgerton Saga

If you are among the few who have not yet seen Bridgerton, the time has come to recover this romantic saga inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novels, especially if you are looking for a light, passionate and intriguing story. Currently composed of three seasons, Bridgerton will conquer you and, after all, it is a series produced by Shonda Rhimes which is always a guarantee in the serial world.

Obliterated

Obliterated is a series from the same creators of Cobra Ka that guarantees fun, action and a touch of romance. It is an adrenaline-filled action comedy that tells the story of a special forces team that foils a deadly threat in Las Vegas. To celebrate, the team throws a party full of alcohol, drugs and sex, then discovers that the bomb they defused was fake. Still under the influence of various substances, the team must try to overcome the physical consequences and personal problems to find the real device and save the world. Even if this series will not have a sequel, it is still worth watching.

Glamorous

Glamorous is one of the most interesting Netflix series of the last year even if, unfortunately, it has already been canceled. This, however, is not a good reason to not discover it because it really has a lot to say and to give. It is a comedy starring Kim Cattrall that tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young man of undeclared gender whose life seems to be on hold until he starts working for the legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. For the first time, Marco has the opportunity to focus on what he wants from life, his identity and what it means for him to be queer. Glamorous is an adorable, colorful, funny, light and engaging series. A little Netflix gem that you can’t help but fall in love with.

Fubar

Another Netflix novelty of 2023 among the most successful of this year is Fubar, the Netflix series that marked Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return to the small screen and that has enthralled millions of viewers with the story of a CIA agent close to retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to accept one last assignment. The series deals with universal family dynamics against a backdrop of espionage, action and humor.

Trapped

And if you love Italian series and, specifically, you are a fan of Ficarra and Picone, you can’t miss it Trappeda two-season comedy series that, through the language and irony typical of Ficarra & Picone, tells, in perfect comedy of errors style, a criminal story. At the center of the story are two friends who get involved in the events of an excellent murder. Trying to escape from the crime scene, the two get into more and more trouble in a crescendo of events that will even lead them to have to deal with the mafia.

Sex/Life

For those looking for something spicier, there’s Sex/Life, a series that tackles the themes of sex, betrayal and love by telling the story of a love triangle between a woman, her past and her husband, casting a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Generation 56K

And finally, we transport you to Naples and Procida with Generation 56Ka series that will take you back to the 90s. Net generation, Millennials, Generation Y? Simply the kids of the 90s, who experienced the arrival of the internet as a real revolution, while they were still juggling floppy disks, video cassettes and Walkmans, chewing gum to the background of the music of 883 and the unmistakable sound of the 56K modem. Today they have grown up and adapted to a hyper-technological world, making smartphones and apps an integral part of their lives: irreplaceable allies at work, in their free time and in romantic encounters. How can we define them with just one expression? (The) Generation 56k, the true protagonist of the series, told in 8 episodes with a continuous time bridge between the 90s and the present day, in a constant flashback between the childhood of the protagonists and their life today. Years of great changes in which human relationships, friendship and love remain the only, true constants.

