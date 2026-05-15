The best Netflix TV series to watch this weekend

If you don’t know what to watch on Netflix this weekend in mid-May, we’ll help you because on the streaming platform there are many new series to discover and also great returns of much-loved series.

This weekend, in fact, “Berlin” returns to Netflix, the spin-off series that expands the “House of Paper” universe but there are also new thriller series, new K-dramas and new seasons of comedy dedicated to the theme of masculinity.

Here are the best TV series on Netflix, to watch over the weekend of 15-17 May 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

Berlin and the lady with an ermine, even if…

The second season of “Berlin” has arrived on Netflix and for lovers of the Spanish phenomenon “La Casa de Papel” it is an unmissable event even if this season is quite disappointing.

The plot: Berlin and his gang are returning with a brilliant new plan that begins with the assignment received from the Duke of Malaga: steal Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic masterpiece, “The Lady with an Ermine”. Seville becomes the setting for the greatest coup in history: a plan so ingenious that it is, in itself, a work of art.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: the review

Two opposing forces, if you love crime thrillers

Two Opposing Forces (originally Nemesis) is a crime thriller about the story of two men on opposite sides of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (a master criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective).

Exciting life-and-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action.

The 5 best thriller series on Netflix

Roosters, if you love comedies

Its second season has just been released and, for this very reason, it is worth catching up on from the beginning. “Roosters” tells the story of Mike, Ivo, Daan and Greg, four forty-year-old Dutch men who feel lost in the new world of emancipated women. In the series, this tight-knit group of friends in the midst of a masculinity crisis desperately tries to salvage what’s left of their relationships and careers in the funniest ways possible.

The WONDERfools, for those who love K-dramas

And there’s also a new K-drama on Netflix: an adventure comedy series set in 1999. Rtells the story of a group of neighborhood misfits who suddenly acquire superpowers and must band together to face the evildoers who threaten world peace.

The best K-dramas on Netflix