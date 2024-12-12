The best (non-Christmas) cartoons to watch with your family during the holidays

If you have young children or grandchildren, you too have probably resigned yourself to the fact that the 55-inch television that you bought, paying with the sweat of your brow to be able to watch films, series, matches and various shows, has been monopolized by your little ones for a long (too) long time. roommates and their cartoons.

During the holidays, this usurpation can become unbearable, forcing you to watch everything – from An armchair for two to Mattarella’s speech – on the small screen of your mobile phone. You might as well resign yourself (we say this from experience) and think instead about what you can watch with the children that doesn’t bore you to death.

To help you, we have compiled a list of cartoons for children, both animated films and animated series, that we have personally tested, watching them together with our offspring and without feeling the urge to turn off our brains and/or scroll through social media. on your phone. Please note, the list below is not made up of Christmas-themed cartoons: for a list like this you can simply consult Google.

These are cartoons, old or new, which even if they are for children we watch (and watch, and watch… as is customary at that age) willingly, we are passionate about them, we follow the plot. In short, you understand, now take a look at the list and let yourself be inspired by the titles that follow, accompanied by a brief introduction and an indication of the platforms where they are available (with related links).

Frozen (film)

Where to see it: Disney+

It’s not a Christmas film, but with all that snow, that ice and those good feelings of friendship and sisterhood it’s a very suitable story for the holiday season. Incurable optimist Anna teams up with crusty mountain man Kristoff to find Anna’s sister Elsa, whose ice powers have trapped Arendelle in perpetual winter.

Bluey (TV series)

Where to see it: Disney+, RaiPlay

It’s impossible not to fall in love with Bluey’s family. Dad is always ready to invent new fun games, mum has crazy sensitivity and little Bluey and Bingo are the most creative puppies in the world. Oh, we forgot to mention that it’s a family of anthropomorphic dogs, and also that Bluey will most likely make you cry in almost every episode.

Elemental (movie)

Where to see it: Disney+

It’s Pixar’s latest film, it’s not the best but if you haven’t seen it yet and you want something you don’t yet know by heart it could be the solution. Story of friendship and love between a fire girl and a water boy. Even if the ending is predictable (but is there a film for children where it isn’t?), the story is fun and teaches little ones to respect diversity. Which never hurts as a lesson.

Heidi (anime series)

Where to see it: Netflix, RaiPlay, Timvision (2020 version); Prime Video (original 1978 release)

A myth for generations of children, little Heidi returned a few years ago with a remake of which two seasons are available on various platforms. The story is always the same, between the mountains, the grandfather, the sheep, Klara, Peter etc., but in the modern version both the drawings and the dialogues are significantly improved. If you want the original version, you can only find it on Prime Video.

Luke (film)

Where to see it: Disney+

First Italian Pixar film in terms of production (Enrico Casarosa is the creator and director) and setting (the Ligurian Riviera), Luca is a delightful tale about friendship that overcomes any obstacle and prejudice. Luca and Alberto are two little sea monsters who venture onto land, and here they will literally discover a world made of Vespas, trenette with pesto, bike rides, football games and much more…

Curious George (TV series)

Where to see it: Discovery+, Timvision

The little ones usually like this cute little monkey almost immediately, for parents it takes longer to become familiar with George and even more so with his man with the yellow hat. But when you realize that Curious George is a cartoon that introduces little ones to sciences such as mathematics, physics and engineering, you will reevaluate it and probably learn something too. At least, that’s how it happened to us.

The Sword in the Stone (film)

Where to see it: Disney+

We have chosen this title for mere and exclusive personal taste, and there is certainly no need for us to tell you the story of Arthur, Merlin and Excalibur. Anyway, the purpose of this advice is: if there is some Disney classic that you loved with all your heart in your childhood days, the holidays are the best time to share it with your children/grandchildren/grandchildren .

Robin Hood (film)

Where to see it: Disney+

Staying on the theme of great classics with a special place in our hearts, here is the legendary Disney transposition of Robin Hood, in an extraordinary sword-fighting adventure, with unforgettable characters, memorable music and lots of laughter, through the story of the legendary hero of ‘England.

Little Malabar (TV series)

Where to see it: RaiPlay

As said for George, too Little Malabar it’s an educational series: it’s about this curious little boy who “makes great leaps from Mars to Jupiter” and has things like the origin of the planets, comets, the Sun and much more explained to him. Personally, our favorite episode is the one where we discovered the whale’s terrestrial ancestors.

Encanto (film)

Where to see it: Disney+

If the phrase “no mention of Bruno” doesn’t mean anything to you, it’s time to look Enchanting. Mirabel will introduce you to her magical Madrigal family, despite being the only one without any powers. Well, apart from singing, telling stories, making the little ones feel good, making his parents proud… But we won’t tell you anything else, except, of course, watch out for Bruno.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: The Movie (film)

Where to see it: Netflix

The serial adventures of Marinette and Adrien, and their alter egos Ladybug and Chat Noir, are also available on Disney+, but if you want a “short version” of the story we suggest you watch the film released this year on Netflix. If, as happened to us, you get entangled in this magical narrative universe, you can always watch the thousand episodes of the series.

Coco (film)

Where to see it: Disney+

We close this list with what in our opinion is the best animated feature film of recent years. Yes, it’s true that the story of Coco is based on another holiday, the Mexican Dia de los muertos with its peculiar traditions, but we are sure that the adventure of Miguel Rivera and his family of shoemakers who prevent him from becoming a musician will massage your heart from start to finish. very last scene. So be ready to be consoled by the little ones.