The best of the third evening of Sanremo (i.e. Katia Follesa) and the worst





The greatest twist, at least what Carlo Conti had budgeted, was to start the third evening of Sanremo starting from the audience and not from the stage. This as long as Katia Follesa, COCO, has not decided to spark the cards a bit at a festival based on the minimal protocol of the conductor. We will thank you all evening. For that kiss suddenly stolen from Simon Le Bon and that there is even an electrifying out of the pri -program – and to think that once here it was all a mating between Fedez and Rosa Chemical – and for the verve with which he has finally taken away some moderately caustic beaten. “Conti that makes the highest listening of the millennium with a Sanremo in which there is not even the shadow of an idea is a threat to the most serious entertainment of artificial intelligence,” writes Fabio Vassallo on X. Let’s quote. And let’s go to the report cards.

Katia Follesa

“Thank you for wanting me in this edition where there are more conductors than singers,” says Katia, going down the stairs. Then an infilation of sharp jokes the right one, one after the other, which bring a breath of oxygen compared to colleagues so set in their characters of the previous evenings. “I say everything fast because I have three seconds,” jokes about the military rhythm of the artistic director. “Carlo, but do you do everything so fast, but everything all? Is your wife here? Are you already at home in bed to wait for you to anticipate the times? “. “But have you really abolished the monologues? Can’t I even write a letter to me girl? ” (the reference that does not need to be explained is Chiara Ferragni, editor’s note). “I promise that I will not donate my cachet into charity” (ditto). Katia Follesa Walk So Geppi and Mahmood Could Run, tomorrow. We believe it.

Duran Duran

They came here forty years ago, when they were a costume phenomenon capable of driving millions of fans crazy. But the band that depopulated in the eighties is still enthralling in its energy. Katia Follesa also thinks so, which seduces the frontman with jokes, stands in the audience with the bill “I will marry Simon Le Bon” and remedies a dignified kiss on the lips. Victoria De Angelis also arrives, with his inseparable bass, to play some songs together with the British artists: yesterday at the press conference I Duran Duran had explained that the Maneskin are their favorite band of the moment (now we need to understand if they are still a band , considering the latest perplexed statements by Damiano David, editor’s note).

Edoardo Bennato

Edoardo Bennato stops on stage just enough time to promote his docufilm soon on Rai Uno. He sings his “I am only songs” and dematerializes over time of a tour of do. You want because the promotion was the only reason that prompted him to get up from the sofa. You want because the rhythm of accounts does not discount anyone, not even an iconic songwriter who had not overlooked for some time.

Elettra Lamborghini

Elettra Lamborghini does not have time to get off the Ariston stairs that is already shouting. “I have a very madman”, “now me dissolve me”. A cartoon: the voice is the tenderly screeching one that we know well, the physiognomy that of a white Jessica Rabbit. At the time of launches, it marks the names of the artists with the same terrified concern with which the children of elementary school learn to read. Between one launch and another, he shoots a couple of jokes written in advance by the authors. Something on Bugo and Morgan, something about the iconic tan of accounts. The direction responds to banality with a couple of shots on its curves that seemed to have come directly from the beginning of the 2000s.

Miriam Leone

“But are you excited, Carlo? How do you not be excited? “. And other weight considerations and not very obvious such as “what an emotion of the incorrectation to Miss Italy”. Very beautiful clothes, in a perfect palette. Brava the armocronist. She yes. Nothing else.

Various

The idea of ​​bringing the guys of the pathological theater is very beautiful. They are the students of the Academy founded by Dario D’Ambrosio, who brings together the theater and mental illness in a new path. Iva Zanicchi withdraws the career prize with a medley of her songs but clamorously out of tune: not the best world to collect a career prize, but a player is not judged by the penalty kick.