The best romantic films to watch at Christmas in streaming

There’s less and less left until the most magical holiday of the year, Christmas, arrives and if you can’t wait to get into the heart of the Christmas spirit here’s how to do it, through cinema. If you are crazy about romantic Christmas comedies and love spending the days leading up to Christmas in front of the TV with hot tea and a blanket, here are our recommendations on the best romantic films, classic and otherwise, to watch or watch again at Christmas in streaming.

The best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix

Love Doesn’t Take a Holiday (on Netflix)

One of the most beautiful romantic films of all time is The Holidays, with Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet and we romantics never get tired of seeing it again, even if we know it by heart. The story is that of two women, a cynical film producer disillusioned with love and an English journalist who is also experiencing a love crisis. During the Christmas holidays the two exchange homes and will go to live in each other’s cities. This move will become an opportunity to be reborn, rediscover love but, above all, rediscover themselves. A little gem that never tires.

Love Actually (on Netflix)

Another love film par excellence to watch again during the Christmas holidays is Love Actually. It is an ensemble film where the stories of 9 characters intertwine, to tell how difficult, but at the same time beautiful, love relationships and human relationships are. Pure romance.

The Bridgert Jones Saga (on Netflix)

Nothing is more romantic than the entire Bridget Jones saga consisting of three films, Bridgert Jones’s Diary, What a Mess, Bridget Jones and Bridget Jones’s Baby. Three films that will warm your heart, make you laugh and keep you company on cold winter evenings, making you believe in true love again. And, after all, who wouldn’t want to be loved “as is” like Bridget Jones?

New Olympus (on Netflix)

Ferzan Ozpetek’s latest film, New Olympus is a film of pure romance that will warm your heart. Late 70s. They are young, beautiful and just 25 years old. They meet by chance and fall madly in love. However, an unexpected event separates them. For thirty years they still chase the hope of finding each other again, because they still love each other.

The review of New Olympus

Falling for Christmas (on Netflix)

An adorable Christmas film about a recently engaged, spoiled heiress (Lindsay Lohan) who gets involved in a skiing accident that leaves her with total amnesia and ends up in the care of a charming lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and the precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The review of Falling for Christmas

Christmas Date (on Netflix)

Seeking a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must travel across New York to score the most coveted ticket in town to Pentatonix’s sold-out Christmas concert. A delightful Christmas romantic comedy.

The review of Appointment at Christmas

‘Twas The Text Before Christmas (on Netflix)

Addie is a chiropractor from New York who receives a text message sent by mistake during the Christmas holidays. The woman who sent it, Nana, is an elderly lady who, after this “mistake”, will become long-distance friends with Addie and will even ask her to spend Christmas together. And in addition to giving her a new family, this unusual Christmas could also give Addie love.

Hot Frosty (on Netflix)

Hot Frosty tells the magical story of Kathy, a girl who two years after losing her husband magically brings to life a charming snowman, who thanks to his genuineness helps Kathy to laugh, feel alive and love again. The two, in fact, end up falling in love before the holidays but he, being a snowman, is destined to melt. What will happen?

The Merry Gentlemen (on Netflix)

The protagonist of this Christmas film released this year on Netflix is ​​the star of One Tree Hill, Chad Michael Murray. The story is that of a very famous former professional dancer who, to save her parents’ village theatre, decides to stage an all-male Christmas variety show. The result will be surprising.

La La Land (on Prime Video)

When we talk about romantic films it is impossible not to think of La La Land and even if it is not a Christmas film, it is fully among the best romantic films to watch streaming during the Christmas holidays. Film by Damien Chazelle with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, this little masterpiece of romantic cinema is perfect for Christmas and if you are among the few who haven’t seen it yet, run and get it. The plot? Better to leave the surprise.

The best Christmas movies to watch on Prime Video

Last Christmas (on Prime Video)

Let’s move on to another Christmas romantic comedy, Last Christmas. The story is that of Kate, a young woman who continues to make bad choices in love and who takes a job as Santa’s helper in a department store. Here she will meet a boy, Tm who will change her life forever.

Serendipity – When love is magic (on Prime Video)

A film with a unique romanticism. Serendipity tells the story of two boys who fall madly in love with each other but who, being busy with other people, decide to entrust their future to fate. What will happen between the two of them? Will they end up together?

Snow in the Heart (on Disney+)

Snow in the Heart is a romantic film starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) which tells the story of a boy who returns home to Connecticut for the Christmas holidays bringing his girlfriend with him. The family introductions, however, do not go well and the protagonist will find himself experiencing an internal crisis not knowing whether to trust his feelings or the opinions of his family.

A love under the tree (on Prime Video)

A super romantic and super Christmas film. A love under the tree tells the story of five problematic people who, on Christmas Eve, will help each other to rediscover what it means to be truly happy and how magical and beautiful Christmas is.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (on Prime Video)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s is not a Christmas film but it is one of the romantic films par excellence. Featuring an extraordinary Audrey Hepburn, this film is perfect for an evening of love during the holiday season. The story is that of Holly, a charming woman who goes in search of a wealthy man to marry. However, Holly will fall in love with a penniless man, Paul. Will this woman be able to go beyond her prejudices and change her mind about Paul and love?

The best Christmas films to watch for free on RaiPlay

Holidate (on Netflix)

Holidate is the perfect Christmas romantic comedy to watch this holiday season. Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate the holidays. They are perpetually single, sitting at the children’s table or accompanied by embarrassing partners. But then they meet during a particularly difficult Christmas and make a pact to be “life partners” for every holiday event in the year to come. Their respective disdain for parties and the certainty that there is no romantic interest between them make them the perfect couple. However, at the end of a year of absurd celebrations, Sloane and Jackson discover that sharing everything they hate could give rise to an unusual love.

The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight (on Netflix)

Based on the popular novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All the Time I Love You franchise. After missing their flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) and Oliver (Ben Hardy) meet by chance at the airport and immediately hit it off. The long night they spend together on the plane passes in the blink of an eye, but upon landing at Heathrow the two are forced to separate and finding each other again in the confusion seems impossible. Unless fate intervenes to transform these travel companions into life companions.

The statistical probability of love at first sight, the review

I Hate Christmas – TV series (on Netflix)

And, to conclude, we recommend a TV series. This is the first Netflix Italia Christmas series starring Pilar Fogliati. Consisting of two seasons, I Hate Christmas tells the story of Gianna who, unlike everyone else, hates Christmas. It’s not the fault of the nativity scene, the lights, the gifts. It’s just that Christmas, since she was thirty, has been angry with her. Christmas judges her. Christmas asks her (and asks us): where are you in your life? Gianna honestly thought she was in a good place, three friends, a job as a nurse that she likes. But Christmas doesn’t care about your job. At Christmas everything is about couples and family. And Gianna doesn’t have a family of her own. And so she makes a promise: she will arrive accompanied at the Christmas Eve dinner. But by whom? He has 24 days to find out. 24 days up and down the bridges of Chioggia and the streets of Venice, including blind dates, colossal mistakes, nights of sex and crying with friends. 24 days to understand that it’s not Christmas that judges her, but herself. To discover that love is everywhere, you just need to open your eyes and accept life for what it is. A splendid mess.

The review of I hate Christmas 1

The review of I hate Christmas 2