The best science fiction movies to see on Netflix

Interstellar

The science fiction film par excellence has become his debut in 2014. Interstellar is Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, winner of an Oscar in 2015 for the best special effects, with a stellar cast composed of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Michael Caine. The story is set in 2067 and is that of a group of scientists who decide to cross the space to find new places in the universe in which to cultivate the cotton and the earth, due to drastic climate change, is no longer able to provide for the cultivation of this essential food for man and a hard famine is underway.

The Gray Man

Another great science fiction film on Netflix is ​​The Gray Man, the film by Ryan Gosling based on the novel “Three days for a crime” by Mark Greaney. When the most capable agent of the CIA, whose identity is unknown, by chance discovers the secret claims of the agency, a former psychopathic colleague puts a size on his head, triggering a global manhunt in which killers from all over the world participate.

The Adam Project

We consume with The Adam Project, the science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy who sees Ryan Reynolds protagonist of a story of time travel between past and future. The story of The Adam Project, written by Jonathan tooper and Ts Nowlin & Jennifer Flackett & Mark Levin, is that of a driver who travels over time and teams up with himself a boy and his deceased father to be able to deal with the past and save the future.

The Electric State

A light film, very pleasant and set in an alternative version of the 90s that sees the world dominated by robots and people have lost all forms of humanity. The Electric State follows the story of an orphaned teenager, played by Millie Bobby Brown who ventures in the American west in search of the little brother in the company of a robot similar to a cartoon, a smuggler (Chris Pratt) and the latter’s heritant. A film directed by the Russian brothers who knows how to conquer the public. A science fiction film that makes his winning card easily.

Spaceman

One of the new Netflix films belonging to this kind of story, Spaceman is the latest science fiction work of Johan Reck starring Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Isabella Rossellini and Lena Olin. After spending six months in a lonely exploration mission at the extreme corners of the universe, the astronaut Jakub (Adam Sandler) realizes that his marriage may no longer exist once he returned to Earth. While trying desperately to reconcile with his wife Lenka, he receives help from a mysterious creature who hides in the meanders of his spaceship and that dates back to the mists of time. Hanuš collaborates with Jakub to understand what went wrong before it’s too late.

Atlas

A film about artificial intelligence starring a surprising Jennifer Lopez. The story is that of a military secret service officer who spent years and years of hunting the intergalactic terrorist Harlan who killed his whole family during an attack on Earth. Now, she is in space with the aim of capturing the terrorist who is on a remote planet but things begin to fall when the spacecraft is hit by missiles and the agent with his soldiers, he is forced to evacuate. An exciting story and manages to make a difference.

Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon is a science fiction saga in two parts directed by Zack Snyder. The story? When a peaceful settlement on a moon on the borders of the universe is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious foreigner who lives among the inhabitants of the village, becomes their best hope of survival. In charge of finding trained fighters who join her to oppose the impossible maternal world, Kora brings together a small band of warriors: outsiders, insurgents, peasants and war orphans from different worlds, united by the need for redemption and revenge. While the shadow of an entire kingdom falls on the most unlikely of the moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Code 8

2019 film, directed by Jeff Chan, Code 8 is one of the best science fiction titles on Netflix who, right now, has launched the sequel to this Sci-Fi saga. The plot? In a world where a thin slice of the population was born with supernatural powers, a young man uses his gift to commit a series of small crimes, but is hunted by a militarized police force.

