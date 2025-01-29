The best Spanish series of Netflix (to be recovered as soon as possible)

What is the most beautiful Spanish series to see on Netflix? Over the years, the Spanish series have imposed themselves in the international serial market as the highest quality products. After the worldwide success of La Casa di Carta, in fact, Netlfix decided to focus more and more on Spanish-speaking titles from psychological thrillers to romantic comedies, from teen drama to dramatic series, until it passed through sci-fi series. There are many Spanish Netflix series able to tell deep, exciting stories and really make the difference. If you are looking for a series of quality, here are the best Spanish series of Netflix in recent years. There is something for all tastes.

In silence

Let’s start with In silencethe great Netflix success of this 2023, the thriller // crime series with dark and fascinating tones and with an exceptional protagonist: Arón Piper of Elite. Sergio Ciscar comes out of prison six years after killing his parents when he was still a minor. Throughout this time he did not say a word nor has he collaborated with justice, therefore the motivations of the crime and his intentions remain a mystery. The young psychiatrist Ana Dussel and his team have the task of determining the potential danger that Sergio represents for society, secretly observing him day and night as if he were an animal.

That infinite night

A little little known jewel of Netflix is ​​a Spanish series: That infinite nighta psychological thriller set in a psychiatric prison in Spain where a group of criminals, the penitentiary guards and the police fight each other on a very long night of December 24 to seek each, to save themselves and get their own objectives that are the salvation, the redemption of a daughter or freedom. Meanwhile, to move all the pawns of the game is a serial killer, Simòn Lago a chilling man capable of killing cold blood who manipulates everyone, including the director of the penitentiary.

Privacy

Among the most beautiful Netflix titles in Spanish, it cannot be missing too Privacythe dramatic series with Raquel de The paper house. The spread of the erotic video of a promising policy becomes the catalyst of the history of four women struggling with the subtle line that divides public and private life. What are the boundaries of our intimacy? What happens to our lives when a private event turns into a topic of public discussion?

The paper house

And how not to mention the classic of the classics, the Netflix series that has started the success of the titles in Spanish all over the world: the phenomenon of The paper house. A criminal has a plan to create the largest robbery in history, to be made to the royal mint of Spain. To make their purposes, the man recruits eight people who have nothing to lose.

Berlin

Among the best Spanish series of Netflix we cannot fail to mention the spin-off of La Casa di Carta dedicated to the Berlin character. This series, in fact, managed to convince everyone, even the most skeptical and entered the hearts of fans and not fan of the series from which it takes inspiration. There are only ten things that can transform a terrible day into a wonderful. The first is love. And in truth, this was not the case. My third wife had just left me. The second is a booty of over ten million euros. But this was not the case either. We were about to develop a much bigger robbery, today it was easy. But if you have a bad day, you can end up bringing a miserable man on his knees and aiming at his head.

The snow girl

Malaga, 2010, parade of the Magi. The most magical moment of the year turns into a nightmare for the Martín family when her daughter Amaya disappears between the crowd. The journalist apprentice Miren starts a parallel investigation to that of the inspector Millán, awakening aspects of his past that he would have liked to forget. But he can count on the help of his colleague Eduardo and will not stop until he has found the girl. Where is Amaya Martín?

The snow girl 2

The second season of the Crime The snow girl makes a qualitative leap compared to the first chapter and gives lovers of this kind of story a truly captivating title. Set several years after the end of the events of the first season, the new episodes of La Girl of snow 2 see Miren struggling with a very dangerous game that will lead her to put her life itself in search of truth at two murders at risk that seem to be connected to each other. Get ready to stay with the breath suspended and speechless looking at this crime/thriller made in a workmanlike manner.

Welcome to Eden, first season

Here we make a premise. Welcome to Eden has been canceled after two seasons, however, deserves to be seen, especially for his first season. The plot? Here it is: are you happy? With this question Zoa and four other attractive and active young people on social media receive an invitation to the most exclusive party in history, organized in a secret island by the brand of a new drink. The one that begins as an exciting adventure will soon turn into a memorable journey. But in paradise it is not all gold what glitters … Welcome to Eden.

Who killed Sara?

If you like crime, Who killed Sara? It is the perfect series for you. Full of twists and turns, Who killed Sara? He tells the following story: when he is accused of his sister’s murder, Alex desperately wants to take revenge and demonstrate his innocence. He proposes to find the real culprit. During his investigations, he discovers several secrets.

Elite

And finally, we mention another great success of Netflix Spain: Elitethe teen drama that has depopulated all over the world. When three teenagers from families of the working class are admitted in an exclusive private school, the tensions between them and the richest students create unexpectedly dangerous situations.

