The best thriller series on Netflix

Everyone loves them. They leave you in suspense from start to finish. They are full of twists and unpredictable plot twists. We are talking about thriller series, one of the story genres most loved by the public, especially when talking about TV series. But what are the best Netflix thriller series of recent years? Here is our ranking of the best thriller series to watch or re-watch as soon as possible on Netflix.

The Night Agent

Let’s move on to the most recent series, the spy thriller The Night Agent which is one of the best Netflix thrillers to watch. The story told, taken from the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, is that of Peter, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House with the task of manning a telephone that never rings until one evening when it rings. projects into a dangerous and rapidly developing conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. This series, which is a bit reminiscent of JJ Abrams’ Alias, is a sophisticated and unmissable title that will keep you in suspense from start to finish.

The Watcher

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and inspired by a chilling true story, The Watcher is one of Netflix’s best thrillers ever. When the Brannocks move into what was supposed to be their dream house in a residential area, their life quickly turns into hell. Threatening letters from someone calling himself “The Observer” are just the beginning, as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come to light.

Fragments of her

Let’s start with a great series of 2022, Fragments of her with an extraordinary Olivia Colmann. In a quiet Georgia town, an act of gratuitous violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for thirty-year-old Andy Oliver and his mother Laura. Desperate to get answers, Andy sets out on a dangerous journey across the United States, drawing ever closer to the dark, hidden heart of his family. A captivating and surprising title to watch as soon as possible if you haven’t already.

Black Doves

A high quality Netflix thriller series is undoubtedly Black Doves with Keira Knightley. Comprising six episodes and set against the backdrop of Christmas London, this series tells a sharp, moving and action-packed story about friendship and sacrifice. The story revolves around Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a passionate and scrupulous wife and mother, as well as a professional spy. For 10 years she has been transmitting her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is murdered, enigmatic spymaster Reed (Sarah Lancashire) relies on Sam (Ben Whishaw), an old friend of Helen’s, to protect her. Helen and Sam set out together on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, uncovering a vast conspiracy linking London’s murky underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

One deception too many

Among the best thriller series on Netflix there is, without a doubt, also One Deception Too Much, a Netflix novelty of 2024 and one of the most successful series of the new year. It’s a textbook 8-episode thriller. A series full of intrigue, twists and a story that never seems possible to give an explanation, except in the finale. The story told is that of Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who tries to overcome the brutal murder of her husband Joe (Richard Armitage), but when she installs a baby monitor to keep an eye on her daughter, she is shocked to see a man in the house who recognizes: the husband she thought was dead. As he leads the investigation into Joe’s murder, Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) also finds himself facing secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya’s grandchildren (Abby and Daniel) try to discover the truth about their mother’s death a few months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling search for the truth that will uncover shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley plays Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

My favorite

Let’s move on to another German series, a really interesting crime thriller that has quickly become one of the most watched series on the streaming platform around the world. Let’s talk about My favoritea series full of suspense, twists and a plot so captivating that you can no longer do without it. Lena lives completely isolated in a highly secured home with her two children Hannah and Jonathan. They eat, go to the bathroom and go to sleep at specific times. As soon as he enters the room, they line up to show their hands. They do everything he wants, but then the woman manages to escape and after a near-fatal car accident, she is hospitalized with Hannah. My favorite begins where traditional thrillers end: with an act of redemption. But the true nature of this nightmare only emerges with the arrival of Lena’s parents at the hospital that same evening. Together they desperately searched for their missing daughter for almost thirteen years. My favorite is a six-part miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Romy Hausman.

That endless night

That endless night is one of Netflix’s most recent thriller series. It is a Spanish series that has stood out for its quality and ability to keep you glued to the screen. The story takes place in a single place, in a single night and with the same characters who continually switch from victims to executioners and vice versa. It is the night of December 24th: a group of armed men surrounds the Monte Baruca prison and interrupts communications with the outside. The goal: capture a dangerous serial killer named Simón Lago (Luis Callejo). If the guards hand him over, the attack will be over in a few minutes. But the prison director Hugo (Alberto Ammann) refuses to obey and prepares to resist.

Behind his eyes

Behind his eyes is one of the most talked about Netflix series of last year, a title that fully falls into the psychological thriller genre based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough. Simona Brown plays Louise, a single mother who is having an affair with her boss, psychiatrist David (Tom Bateman). Her life takes a strange turn when she befriends Adele (Eve Hewson), her lover’s wife, and finds herself trapped in a web of lies and secrets where nothing is as it seems. With Robert Aramayo among other performers, Behind his eyes it is a series that literally leaves you speechless and with a truly unexpected and thrilling ending.

The chestnut man

Another great thriller title of 2021 is The Chestnut Man. From the creator of The Killing, this series is a character-driven Danish psychological thriller that carries on the great tradition of Nordic noir. The series is based on the debut novel by award-winning writer Søren Sveistrup, translated into 28 languages ​​and published in 50 countries. The chestnut man is set in a quiet suburb of Copenhagen, where in a playground on a windy October morning the police make a macabre discovery: a young woman brutally murdered and missing a hand. Next to the body, a little man made of chestnuts. The case is assigned to ambitious young detective Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and her new partner Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard). The couple soon discovers mysterious evidence on the object that links it to a girl who disappeared a year earlier and was presumed dead, the daughter of politician Rosa Hartung (Iben Dorner).

In silence

In Silence is a Spanish thriller from Netflix with Aron Piper as the protagonist who fascinates and torments at the same time. Sergio Ciscar is released from prison six years after killing his parents when he was still a minor. During all this time he did not say a word or cooperate with justice, so the motivations for the crime and his intentions remain a mystery. The young psychiatrist Ana Dussel and her team are tasked with determining the potential danger that Sergio represents to society, secretly observing him day and night as if he were an animal.

The Snow Maiden

Malaga, 2010, parade of the Three Kings. The most magical moment of the year turns into a nightmare for the Martín family when their daughter Amaya disappears among the crowd. The apprentice journalist Miren starts an investigation parallel to that of Inspector Millán, reawakening aspects of his past that he would have liked to forget. But he can count on the help of his colleague Eduardo and he won’t stop until he finds the little girl. Where is Amaya Martin?

Fake Souls

A mother and her young daughter have an unbreakable bond. They have been on the run for some time, staying in luxury hotels and continuing to move. But when the luxury hotels give way to run-down motels it becomes clear that this is no fairy tale. And when we discover that a trail of corpses has been left behind them, we realize that perhaps the mother is not a victim but a hunter. How will they manage? A decidedly unique series of its kind and unmissable.

1899

1899. A steamship full of migrants heads west, leaving the Old Continent behind. The passengers, coming from different European nations, have in common hopes and dreams for the new century and for their future abroad. However, the crossing takes an unexpected turn with the sighting of another migrant ship adrift on the high seas. What they find on board will transform their journey to the promised land into a terrifying nightmare. This series, from the same creators as Darkis a real Netflix gem worth watching despite being canceled after just one season.

