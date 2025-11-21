The best TV series on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in November arrives, the temperatures drop, Christmas is approaching and there is an increasingly greater desire to stay at home, under the covers, to watch a good film or a good TV series. So here is some advice on the best films and the most exciting TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend which runs from 21 to 23 November 2025.

And don’t worry because there’s something for all tastes.

If you miss Squid Game and love survival series: “Last Samurai Standing”

There’s a new “Squid Game” on Netflix and no one noticed. It’s called “Last Samurai Standing” and it’s a new Japanese series that will glue you to the screen. We are in Japan at the end of the 19th century and a group of former samurai are attracted to participate in a martial arts challenge with a prize of 100 billion yen. What no one told the participants, however, is that to win they will have to kill each other.

A nice surprise from Netflix that stands out for its gripping plot, beautiful characterization of the characters and very deep food for thought. You won’t be able to do without it anymore.

If you love emotional films: “Train Dreams”

Based on the popular story by Denis Johnson, “Train Dreams” is a drama film that tells the story of Robert Grainier, a lumberjack and railroad worker whose life reveals unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly changing America of the early 1900s.

He falls in love with Gladys, marries her and they have a daughter together but his work often takes him away from home. When life takes an unexpected turn, Robert discovers new beauty, brutality and meaning among the trees and forests he helped cut down.

This film is an ode to a long-gone lifestyle, to a world in transformation, and to the extraordinary possibilities contained in the simplest existences.

If you’re looking for a comedy: “A Man on the Inside 2”

If you haven’t seen its first season, start from there otherwise enjoy its new episodes directly. “A man on the Inside” is a very pleasant comedy inspired by the feature film “The Mole Agent”, nominated for an Oscar in 2021 as Best Documentary and tells the story of a pensioner who finds new life when he answers the advert of a private investigator and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

In the new episodes he finds himself facing a new important undercover case.

If you haven’t seen it yet (and you love thrillers): “The Beast in Me”

A captivating and surprising thriller miniseries. Let yourself be overwhelmed by the story of Aggie Wiggs, an acclaimed writer who, after the death of her son, retires from public life unable to write and becomes a ghost of herself.

But he finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis, a famous real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

Both horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively seeking the truth, chasing the man’s demons and escaping her own, in a game of cat and mouse that could prove deadly.

