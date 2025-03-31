The Bondsman: Plot, trailer and release date of the horror series with Kevin Bacon

For lovers of horror and Kevin Bacon fans, arriving on Prime Video there is a new TV series that is titled The Bondsman (in Italian Bondsman can be translated with “Guarantor”) and which has the starring star, in an otherworldly role with a touch of music. Here are all the things to know and the official trailer of The Bondsman.

The cast of The Bondsman

The series, which has several similarities with the 1998 TV show Bimstone (unpublished in Italy), was created by Grainger David, with Erik Oleson in the role of showrunner and executive producer through his company Crimethink, for which Paul Shapiro is also executive producer. The other executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie, with the well -known production house of horror blumhouse films.

Finally, Kevin Bacon, who is the protagonist of the series, is also a manufacturer. Together with him in the cast there are Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy.

What The Bondsman is about

Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon), an assassinated hunter who lives in the deep south of the USA, in Georgia, is resurrected by the devil, in order to capture and return back the demons that escaped from the prison of hell. While hunting demons – helped and, at the same time, hindered by his family – Hub will begin to understand how his sins have led to the condemnation of his soul and will be pushed to seek a second possibility in life, love and country music.

When The Bondsman comes out

The Bondsman consists of 8 episodes and the entire first season will be available on Prime Video Thursday 3 April.

The trailer of The Bondsman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvtjtqixq4w