The Bondsman with Kevin Bacon is a diabolical and fun horror series





Eight years after the end of I Love Dick, on April 3 Kevin Bacon returns in the guise of the protagonist of a new series produced by Prime Video (and will see him in Sirens on Netflix), entitled The Bondsman. A series that combines horror and comedy and that sees him in the role of a “diabolical” sizes. Here are more details on the plot and our judgment on The Bondsman.

What The Bondsman is about

Hub Halloran (Bacon) is a rough and ruthless bounty hunter (Bail Bondsman in English means guarantor of the deposit) in the deep south of the United States, between arid earth and many weapons.

One day he receives a blown on the presence of a refined in a hut, but when he goes there he ends up in an ambush that costs him life. Or at least it would seem.

Because shortly thereafter Hub wakes up with a deep cut to the throat in a kind of cavity from which it is easily freed. The wound will remain as quickly as it is inexplicably, and Hub holds the thing for himself with the elderly and religious mother.

He starts to investigate the trap of which he had apparently remained victims, ending up on the trail of his ex -wife and mother’s husband of his son, but after ignoring the insistent calls from a mysterious number called “Treasury Pot” receives a visit at home directly.

And so a young woman explains that in fact she was really dead, but was brought back to life by the devil, who wants to entrust him with a job: capturing the demons escaped from hell. Or return to us forever, in hell.

Obviously Hub will accept but we don’t spoil you anything else, if we intrigued you, take a look at the trailer in the bottom of the review.

Why see The Bondsman

The idea of ​​this series is not new: on the contrary, it is practically identical to a 1998 series entitled Brimstone, which had little duration and came out in the US on Fox and in a few other countries in Asia, unpublished in Italy.

However, we are not here to give the Golden Globe for the best original screenplay, but to say whether this The Bondsman deserves to be seen.

And the answer is yes. Because Kevin Bacon – an actor so prolific that he has an experiment on the six degrees of separation entitled to him – is perfect in the role of this man damned in life and death, with a particular sense of justice and family and a musical talent known since the time of football.

In eight episodes of half an hour each The Bondsman alternates, and sometimes unites, sketches of blood and laughter, with the perfect background of a dirty and bad rural georgia that actually seems to be the antechamber of hell.

A successful mix of horror and comedy that it took just to warm the atmosphere, a compelling series that perhaps would have deserved greater promotion also in Italy. But if you cross it, you don’t make the mistake of passing further, it would be a fatal sin.

VOTE: 7.3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvtjtqixq4w