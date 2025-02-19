The bridges on euro banknotes: from a symbol of integration to real works

THE bridges depicted on the back of each euro banknote They did not exist in reality when the euro was introduced in 2002: years later, in 2011 a Spijkenissenear Rotterdam in the Netherlands, by the Dutch designer Robin Stam with the project Europonti (The Bridges of Europe). THE’European Union In fact, initially he decided to represent imaginary bridges inspired by several European architectural stylesthus avoiding to encourage one country compared to another and underlining the idea of ​​connection and units between the Member States. Both on the front and on the back, the graphic elements present are one symbolic representation of European integration. In fact, windows, portals and bridges aim to evoke the spirit of opening and cooperation between European peoples. The common theme of the graphic representation is architectural. Banknotes, in fact, want to represent the historical evolution of architecture through the value of cut.

The architectural types of bridge depicted in euro banknotes

Although they do not really exist, all the structures depicted on banknotes have their own credibility: they are all works actually achievable And of which we already find many examples in Europe today, as well as in the world. In fact, it seems that the intent was to represent realistic but “imaginary” structures, so as not to create a sort of favoritism between the countries of the European Union which would then have been identified through the same work.

The representations face different architectural periods:

Banknote from 5 euros : classical architecture (4th century AC – IV century DC).

: classical architecture (4th century AC – IV century DC). Banknote from 10 euros : Romanesque architecture (XI-XII century)

: Romanesque architecture (XI-XII century) Banknote from 20 euros : Gothic architecture (XIII-XIV century)

: Gothic architecture (XIII-XIV century) Banknote from 50 euros : Renaissance architecture (XV – 16th century)

: Renaissance architecture (XV – 16th century) Banknote from 100 euros : Baroque architecture and Rococo (XVII-XVIII century)

: Baroque architecture and Rococo (XVII-XVIII century) Banknote from 200 euros : nineteenth -century architecture (19th century)

: nineteenth -century architecture (19th century) Banknote from 500 euros: twentieth -century architecture (20th century)

Credit: Robert Kalina, CC By -SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.



Architecture classic (banknote from 5 euros), Roman (banknote from 10 euros) And Gothic (banknote from 20 euros) have in common structural systems identified by the use of masonry constructions, made by arched structures, all sixth or acute. The evolution of the forms used for the construction of the arches also follows the knowledge of techniques that was increasingly specializing over time.

The representations of the period Renaissance (banknote from 50 euros) And baroque (banknotes from 100 euros), on the other hand, propose arc bridges with geometries in some cases recalling the classic ones, or more innovative, such as those of the Semiellactic arches. In both cases, we now distinguish longer arches than the previous ones, a symptom of a constructive and technical maturity of the period.

The latest representations, on the other hand, identify a more architectural style contemporary. It is also evident from the type of material that is represented. In both the remaining cases, in fact, the space is madeUse of steel as the main load -bearing element And abandon the masonry, which dominated the small cuts instead. There are, for example, uses of modern Arco-trave compounds (banknote from 200 €) and strange systems (banknote from € 500). Nevertheless, we do not find represented On no banknote a suspension bridgealthough this structural scheme is used, around the world, for some time.

The Europonti di Spijkenisse in the Netherlands

In 2011, in Holland it was decided to give life to the structures depicted on banknotes. For this reason, in the locality of Spijkenisse In southern Holland, several bridges and/or pedestrian walkways were built, whose shapes and colors recalled the structures on the iconic banknotes. The set of structures is known today under the name of Europonti or The Bridges of Europe: completed in 2013, the idea is once again one more artistic representationalthough now real, of the structural concept described by the banknotes, rather than a real technical realization of the artifacts as initially conceived. Just think, in fact, that some bridges are made in reinforced concretealthough the starting structure identifies a brick construction system.