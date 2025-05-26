The Buccaneers 2, the trailer and advances of the new season

Less than two years after the release of the first season, the Buccaneers series returns to Apple TV+, the Dramedy inspired by the homonymous and last unfinished novel of the Pulitzer Edith Wharton Prize Writer. The young “American hoaxes” fun lovers return with even more romanticism, new intrigues and a lot of adventure in The Buccaneers 2, in which the cast is enriched with a face well known to the public. Here are all the first advances on the release date, cast and plot, the first teaser trailer and finally the new official trailer in Italian by The Buccaneers 2.

The cast of The Buccaneers 2

The new season brings together the protagonists Kristine Frøseth in the role of Nan St. George, Alisha Boe in the role of Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag in the role of Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah in the role of Mabel Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse in the role of Jinny St. George. The candidate for themly Christina Heddricks is Mrs. St. George, while my Threapleton is Honoria Marable.

The cast also includes Guy Remmers in the role of Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome in the role of Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan in the role of Lord Richard Marable and Barney Fishwick in the role of Lord James Seadown, and welcomes the new Stars of the Leighton Meester series (the unforgettable Blair Waldorf Gossip Girl) in the role of In the Greg Wise in the role of Redede Robinson, Jacob Ifan in the role of Hector Robinson, Grace Ambrose in the role of Paloma Ballardino and Maria Almeida in the role of Cora Merrigan.

Written by the creator of the Katherine Jakeways series, the second season is directed by the Bafta Award William McGregor winner, the winner of the DGA Award Rachel Letermetan, John Hardwick and Charlie Mangon. Jakeways, the candidate for Bafta Award Beth Willis and the Bafta Award winner Susanna White are executive producers. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company.

The plot of The Buccaneers 2

In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of young American girls lovers of fun makes London squeezed in the 70s corset of the nineteenth century, kicked off an Anglo-American cultural clash. Now the buccaneers are no longer the invader: England is now their home. Indeed, they are practically governing it.

Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine of a wave of young American heirs, and Jinny is on all the front pages of the newspapers, sought for the kidnapping of the son he carries on his womb. All the girls have been forced to grow and now they have to fight to be listened to, while they confront romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes that consume all women of any age, regardless of the period in which they live. The last time we had a taste of England, this time a real banquet awaits us.

When The Buccaneers 2 comes out

Season 2, composed in total from eight episodes, will be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 18 June with the first episode followed by a new episode every Wednesday, until August 6th.

The teaser trailer of The Buccaneers 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jmflbuvtu-8

The official trailer of The Buccaneers 2