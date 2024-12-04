The Children’s Train, the new film by Cristina Comencini based on the book by Viola Ardone is on Netflix

From Viola Ardone’s bestseller, an epic and heartbreaking film starring Serena Rossi arrives today, December 6, 2024, on Netflix: The Children’s Train. A journey through the misery, but also the generosity of post-war Italy, seen from the eyes of a child divided between two mothers. A story already adapted for the big screen which debuts on Netflix, after the world premiere at the last Rome Film Festival.

The children’s train: the plot

1946. Amerigo is seven years old and has never left Naples and his mother Antonietta. His world, made up of streets and poverty, however, is about to change. On board one of the “trains of happiness” he will spend the winter in the north, where a young woman, Derna, will welcome him and take care of him. Next to her Amerigo acquires an awareness that leads him to a painful choice that will change his life forever. It will take him many years to discover the truth: those who love you don’t hold you back, but let you go.

The children’s train: who is in the cast of the film

The cast of the film is made up of Serena Rossi, Barbara Ronchi, Stefano Accorsi and Christian Cervone.

The children’s train: the review

The Children’s Train: the official trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Italia (@netflixit)

The Children’s Train: when it comes out on Netflix

The Children’s Train is on Netflix from December 6, 2024.