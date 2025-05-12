The Clarkson 4 farm returns to Prime Videos: here is trailer and release date

Also this year the legendary Jeremy Clarkson (the creator of Top Gear and The Grand Tour) returns to turn on the cameras on his immense property in the English countryside. On the first videos, the Clarkson 4 farm is out, fourth season of the reality show in which dear Jeremy shows us, with his usual ironic and pungent style, how complicated the life of farmers and breeders is. Here are all the advances on Clarkson’s Farm 4, from the trailer to the release date.

What Clarkson’s Farm 4 is about

Add to Jeremy and his team to face new challenges, ambitious projects and hilarious moments at the Diddly Squat Farm. After leaving the Diddly Squat band that toast after a tumultuous year, we find it at a distance of a few months just to find that, in the meantime, the life of the farm has changed. Kaleb is engaged on a national tour, Lisa is working on a new line of products and Jeremy has remained alone to manage the farm. In the absence of Kaleb, Jeremy comes to mind an idea to keep the estate standing.

After his attempts to open a “Farm To Fork” restaurant failed, Jeremy thinks they can make his vision and to return to the favors of the Municipality by attracting the crowd away from the farm shop. Everything he has to do is buy a pub.

However, even the way to become the owner of a pub is not easy. Jeremy finds himself facing numerous obstacles, such as abandoned buildings, a lot of bureaucracy and a picnic area with a very particular past. He gets a hand from Charlie, but neither he is not prepared for the challenges that will await them once Jeremy will find his ideal pub.

In Diddly Squat, meanwhile, the old tractor Lamborghini begins to give signs of failure, not to mention the cattle of cattle to manage, which includes a new and huge bull, a very small pig and a group of high-tech goats. Mother Nature conspires to make this one of the most difficult years ever for British farmers. But when the band unites the strength, everything is possible.

When the Clarkson 4 farm comes out

The new season consists of 8 episodes overall, which will be released according to the following calendar:

– episodes 1-4 available on Friday 23 May

– episodes 5-6 available on Friday 30 May

– episodes 7-8 available on Friday 6 June

The trailer of La Fattoria Clarkson 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ryocmbe6prk