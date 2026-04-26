The Coffee of Crazy Joy, the new romantic film on Netflix: plot and when it comes out

We can define it as a story capable of arriving discreetly, to stay. “The Coffee of Crazy Joy” is the film adaptation of Emma Hamberg’s novel (the original title is “Je m’appelle Agneta”), which after its editorial and theatrical success is now arriving on Netflix. An ironic and melancholic tale, the story of a personal crisis on an unpredictable journey, capable of questioning the viewer on what it really means to change your life.

The coffee of crazy joy: the plot

The protagonist is Agneta, a woman who, at almost fifty years old, finds herself having to deal with an everyday life that seems to have lost its colour. The children are now independent, the work proceeds without enthusiasm and the marriage appears emptied of enthusiasm: while she feels increasingly invisible, her husband seems to have found new passions in extreme activities and personal rituals that further distance them. From this feeling of immobility comes the need to change. Without a clear plan, she decides to leave the security of her life in Sweden and accept a job as an au pair in France, convinced that she can start over. The destination is Provence, promise of light, freedom and new opportunities.

But the dream of a linear restart is immediately shattered by a misunderstanding: the “child” he is supposed to take care of is not a boy at all, but an elderly, eccentric and unpredictable man named Einar. From here an unconventional coexistence takes shape, with surreal moments, small conflicts and unexpected complicities. Through her relationship with Einar and meeting new people, Agneta finds herself forced to question her certainties, to look inside herself and ask herself what she really wants.

The film builds a path of personal rediscovery, in which lightness coexists with deeper reflections on the passing of time, on choices not made and on the possibility of reinventing oneself.

The film was born from a novel that won over a large audience in Sweden, becoming a small cultural phenomenon thanks to its light but never superficial tone. Before the film adaptation, the story had already landed on the stage, demonstrating its ability to speak to different generations.

The Coffee of Crazy Joy: the cast

Eva Melander (Agneta)

Claes Månsson (Einar)

Jérémie Covillault (Fabien)

Anne-Marie Ponsot (Bonibelle)

Björn Kjellman (Magnus)

Richard Forsgren (Paul)

Alain Doutey (Henri)

Maxwell Cunningham (Armand)

Sarah Rothman (Linda)

The direction is by Johanna Runevad, who brings an already much-loved story to the screen, adapting the screenplay from Hamberg’s original novel.

The Coffee of Crazy Joy: when it comes out on Netflix

After an initial run in some selected theaters (but not in Italy) starting from April 15, 2026, “Il caffè della pazza cielo” will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 29, 2026.

The coffee of crazy joy: the Italian trailer

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