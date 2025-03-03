The conditions of Europe for peace in Ukraine

No peace negotiations in Ukraine without Ukraine and without Europe, and no agreement that is not accompanied by “solid and credible” security guarantees. These are some of the conditions for peace that the European Union should put black in white in the conclusions of the special European Council called up for Thursday 6 March. It would be, in practice, to embrace the Volodymy Zlensky line and to go against that of the American president Donald Trump.

The conclusions should also underline that “a ceased the fire can only take place as part of a global peace agreement”, according to the draft during the discussion and viewed by AGI.

Peace through strength

“To achieve ‘peace through strength’ it is necessary that Ukraine is in the strongest position possible. This applies before, during and after negotiations to end the war”, and this end the European Union “remains committed, in coordination with partners who share the same ideals, to provide greater political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people”, still reads in the draft.

The twenty -seven will also undertake to increase the expenses for the defense, in response to the new world geopolitical reality, with the United States of Donald Trump who have now made it clear that they no longer see the defense of Ukraine and Europe in general as priority. “The European Council underlines the need for Member States to continue to substantially increase the expense for the defense”, we still read in the text.

Remedy Europe

The twenty -seven awaits the Rearm Europe plan (re -enter Europe), which will be presented tomorrow, Tuesday 4 March, by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The heads of state and government invite the community executive “to recommend without delay a way to follow as regards the use of flexibility in the field of stability and growth to facilitate a significant defense expenditure at national level”, but also to “propose additional sources of financing for the defense at the EU level, also through greater flexibility in the use of structural funds, and quickly present relevant proposals”.

Among the other possibilities that will be taken into consideration there is also a change to the rules of the European investment bank, in order to eliminate the prohibition of loans for the defense.

ORBAN’s opposition

On the conclusions, however, the risk of veto by Viktor Orban’s Hungary and the Slovakia of Robert Fico hovers. After Sunday’s summit in London, the Magiaro leader accused European colleagues of wanting to prolong the war in Ukraine instead of looking for peace, which he called “bad, dangerous and wrong”.

“The European leaders decided today in London that they want to continue the war instead of opt for peace”, wrote on X. “They decided that Ukraine must continue the war. It is a bad, dangerous and wrong thing,” added Orban, who is a strong supporter of the American Trump and is considered the European leader closest to Putin.