The Costa Mission in Bulgaria and the (RE) Weber leader of the PPE

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come

Another very quiet week in Brussels with the institutions of the European Union which, also in view of the workers’ party on Thursday 1st May, have reduced their activities to the minimum terms.

At the top of the agenda

Costa in Bulgaria – From Sunday 27 to Tuesday 29, the president of the European Council António Costa will be an official visit to Bulgaria. He will meet Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov and President Rumen Radev to discuss EU priority, regional stability and common challenges. The visit includes stages in industrial and technological centers, with the visit that wants to show EU efforts to support the common defense industry and ensure constant support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

The (Re) Weber’s coronation – The German Manfred Weber began to be confirmed as president of the European People’s Party. The outgoing leader is the only candidate for office, with the formal appointment that will take place at the congress to be held in Valencia on 29 and 30 April. For the 10 seats by Vice President there are 12 candidates, including the Italian vice premier Antonio Tajani, but also the Finnish Prime Minister Petter Orpo and the Austrian Magnus Brunner, European commissioner for internal affairs.

Other events

Titanium wedding between Germany and born – On Monday 28 in Brussels NATO celebrates the 70th anniversary of Germany’s joining. The ceremony will be attended by the German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the general secretary Mark Rutte. A deposition of crowns, official speeches and the inauguration of a photographic exhibition is scheduled. Berlin’s adhesion in 1955 marked a crucial moment in the history of the alliance, contributing significantly to the security and stability of post-war Europe.

Merz almost chancellor – The German CDU congress will be held on Monday 28 which is called to approve the coalition government agreement with the Social Democrats of the SPD. The latter will then announce the result of their internal consultation with the party members on Wednesday 30. If they arrive, as it seems obvious, two yes, the road to Friedrich Merz will open to become a chancellor with the Bundestag which will then meet on May 6 to be formally electing it.

The Last Supper – Wednesday 30 Olaf Scholz will be in Paris for one last dinner from German Chancellor with French president Emmanuel Macron, dinner to which both First Lady will be present. Before the trip to Paris, Scholz will preside over his latest cabinet meeting in Berlin, and then pass the witness to Merz who should formally elected chancellor on May 6. And the day after the election Merz is also expected by Macron, to start what is hoped can be a new one bromance.

Baltic security – Monday 28 and Tuesday 29, the ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania gather in Rønne, Denmark, for the NB8 (Nordic-Baltic Eight) summit. With security in the Baltic region that has become a central theme in Europe, due to the war in Ukraine and possible risks from Moscow, France, Germany and Poland also participate in the meeting. On the agenda: security cooperation, support for Kiev and common initiatives on energy.

Dense to the cese – The vice -president of the European Commission, Raffaele Fitto, will participate in the plenary of the European Economic and Social Committee (Cese), the EU consultative body that brings together unions, employers’ associations and civil society organizations. The Italian member of the Community Executive will present his intermediate revision of cohesion policy.

Is Gaza in Gaza? – Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 at the European Parliament, the MEP of the Verdi Benedetta Scuderi, together with several colleagues from the group organizes the event “Should we call it genocide?”. The two days of debates will focus on the serious violations of human rights in Gaza, where the Israeli army killed over 50 thousand Palestinians, has razed most of the strip to the ground and where the humanitarian situation is devastating. Among the speakers the special rapporteur of the United Nations Francesca Albanese. (Info here)

Israel and UN agencies – From Monday 28 April to Friday 2 May, the International Court of Justice of the AIA will hold public hearings on the obligations of Israel, as a occupying power, regarding the presence and activities of the United Nations, of other international organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories. Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Tel Aviv has strongly limited the work of these agencies, even offering UNRWA. 40 States and four international organizations will participate in the hearing.

Climatic disinformation – Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 in Warsaw, the European ministers meet for an informal ambient ambient council in Poland, a country with the presidency on duty, and will discuss how to combat disinformation on EU climatic policies and promote adaptation to climate change. The ministers will exchange opinions on how to counter propaganda that aims for community environmental policies and how to raise public awareness and build a resistance to false narratives.

Greenland Danish – Greenland and Denmark want to show their unity to the world, while on autonomous territory the threat of Donald Trump to annex it to the United States continues to loom. Today (Sunday 27 April) the premier of the Jens-Frederik Nielsen island is in Copenhagen where he will meet the premier puts Frederiksen. Then the king of Denmark Frederik will visit Greenland on Monday 28, in a demonstration of solidarity with the territory. The king had visited the island last time with Queen Mary from 29 June to 6 July last year.