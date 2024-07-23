‘The Days of the Sea’, by Irene Penazzi

Three children, an infinite number of games and discoveries: diving and waves, friends with whom to build monumental sand castles, shooting stars, and then winter walks among the dunes, waiting for next summer.

A wordless book that spans the four seasons, with colorful images teeming with details, to browse through and re-browse, always inventing new stories, walking among the dunes, waiting for the next summer.

The days of the sea

Irene Penazzi

Middle Earth Publisher

ISBN: 9791259962270

pp. 48 – €16.00 – +4