The Decameron: Where the Netflix Series Was Filmed, All the Locations

The Italian countryside is plagued by the Black Death when in 1348 some nobles and their servants decide to take refuge in a majestic villa. But what begins as a wild party turns into a fight for survival in The Decameron, Netflix’s new soap-style dark comedy. Created by Kathleen Jordan and loosely inspired by Boccaccio’s 14th-century tales, this eight-episode series is ready to conquer everyone not only with its comic-drama plot but also with its breathtaking, all-Italian locations. But where was The Decameron filmed? Let’s find out together.

The Decameron: the locations of the series

The Netflix series inspired by Boccaccio’s short stories, although set in the Florentine countryside, was filmed in Italy between Rome and Viterbo, whose historic center became the set of 14th-century Florence, devastated by the plague.

The Decameron: the plot

We are pleased to invite you to a wild party in the Italian countryside. The Decameron is a dark soap comedy that explores the all-too-contemporary theme of class conflict in times of pandemic. Florence in 1348 is a city tormented by the Black Death when some nobles with their servants decide to take a vacation and take refuge in a majestic villa until the end of the plague. But as social conventions crumble, the fight for survival becomes tough between characters who are both cunning and irreverent.

The Decameron: The Cast

The cast of the series consists of: Tanya Reynolds (Lily in Sex education), Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Douggie McMeekin and Jessica Plummer.

The Decameron: the trailer

The Decameron: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The Decameron debuts on Netflix on July 25, 2024.