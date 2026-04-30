"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Is it a film worthy of the previous one? Yes, if we know how to grasp its meanings

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"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Is it a film worthy of the previous one? Yes, if we know how to grasp its meanings

Is “The Devil Wears Prada 2” a film worthy of its predecessor? Yes, if we know how to grasp its meanings

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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